Legal Analyst: Here's What Comey's Lawyers Are Really Up to

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Friday on “Hannity” that he believes former FBI Director James Comey is attempting to “avoid his own trial” by putting President Donald Trump “on trial.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced in September that Comey faces one count of making an alleged false statement within the jurisdiction of the legislative branch and one count of obstruction of a congressional investigation.

Discussing Comey’s charges as well as Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James’ indictment, Fox guest host Charlie Hurt asked Jarrett if he believes anyone will “pay the price for any of this.”

“Yeah, I think they could and let me speak to James Comey because I have a column tomorrow morning … look, when he was preening like a peacock in front of a camera saying, ‘Let’s have a trial.’ That was just another pretense [of] a lie by phony Comey. It was a con job. The last thing he wants is a trial,” Jarrett said.

“Which is why his lawyers this week said we’re gonna file motions to dismiss the case, claiming in a vindictive prosecution, selective prosecution, retribution by Trump.”

“Comey’s strategy, make no mistake, is to put Donald Trump on trial to avoid his own trial. He doesn’t want to be put on trial, but typically that’s an uphill battle. Because under law you have to prove by clear evidence that the charges have an unjustified motive. If they’re justified it’s not a defense,” Jarrett added.

“Of course the argument that Trump is the terrible villain and poor Jimmy is the innocent victim, that’s worthy of a Shakespearean farce given Comey’s long list of lawless schemes, deceptions and abuses of power.”

The charges against the former FBI director come after early reports speculated that the DOJ would ask a grand jury to indict Comey on allegations of lying to Congress in September 2020 as a legal deadline approached.

On Sept. 25, the DOJ announced the following: Comey said he “did not authorize someone at the FBI to be an anonymous source,” and, according to the indictment, that “statement was false.”

On Wednesday, Comey pleaded not guilty to the DOJ’s charges. While a trial date was set for Jan. 5, 2026, Comey’s attorney indicated that several motions would be filed to avoid a trial.

Following the announcement of his charges, Comey posted a nearly one-minute video to his Instagram saying that he and his family have known “for years” the “costs” of “standing up to” Trump but couldn’t “imagine living any other way.”

Comey added that they would not “live on our knees,” and urged viewers to stay “engaged” and pay attention as he anticipated the trial.

In addition to Comey’s charges, a federal grand jury indicted James on Thursday of allegations of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

