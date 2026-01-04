Legal Analyst: Dems' Trump Lawsuits Were 'Smorgasbord of Stupid' That Gave Him a Massive Advantage

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett said Wednesday that Democrats handed President Donald Trump one of his most consequential advantages this year after dragging him into court over nearly every major action he took.

The Trump administration has faced hundreds of lawsuits from Democrats and allied groups, a legal barrage that ultimately backfired. Appearing on “The Evening Edit,” Jarrett said Democrats’ court losses didn’t merely remove legal roadblocks to Trump’s policies but instead produced rulings that expanded presidential authority.

“It’s a smorgasbord of stupid. But the biggest was that Democrats sued Trump over everything, and it boomeranged against them big time. Yeah, they had some early wins, but when they ultimately lost in the higher courts, the rulings had the unintended effect of vastly expanding Trump’s presidential powers,” Jarrett told host Elizabeth MacDonald. “Every time he did anything, Democrats and their allies sued, more than 530 times in 11 months, which is pretty shocking. And the major cases, of course, went to the U.S. Supreme Court where Trump won an astounding 90% of the time.”

Jarrett said that Democrats’ relentless courtroom assaults on Trump didn’t just fail but fundamentally reshaped the balance of power in Trump’s favor.

“His biggest victory was ending the nationwide injunctions that had tried to block his policies. That’s all gone now. They’ve neutered the district court judges. But Trump also netted big wins on amnesty, transgender issues, third country removals, immigration enforcement, ending DEI funding,” Jarrett said. “And he’s poised to win the right to fire people at executive agencies. So in all, he’s actually racked up 21 Supreme Court wins, according to my count. And poised to win more, all of it thanks to Democrats who mistakenly challenged his authority, and they lost.”

The Trump administration is closing out the year with an impressive Supreme Court track record. Court data show the administration won in roughly 20 emergency appeals in 2025, suffering only a handful of setbacks. Those wins allowed the government to press ahead with policies barring passport changes tied to gender identity and restricting transgenderism in the military.

The justices further cleared the way for the president to remove federal employees and dismiss Democratic appointees serving on independent agency boards. Immigration enforcement likewise benefited, with rulings permitting renewed third-country removals, termination of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans, and the end of parole programs that had shielded hundreds of thousands of migrants.

