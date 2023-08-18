Pierre Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada, was once credited with an insightful quote about his profession: “The essential ingredient of politics is timing.” The same wisdom about timing applies to political persecutions as well, such as the ongoing witch hunt against Donald Trump.

As far as election impact goes, it appears Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor behind the latest trumped-up charges against Trump, may have blown the timing of her legal actions. Willis requested a trial date of March 4, 2024, for the case, which falls during the Republican primaries for the presidential election, CNN reported.

On Wednesday, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig scoffed at that timeline, Mediaite reported. “There is no planet on which this case will be tried in March,” he told Anderson Cooper during the segment.

Daniel Baldwin covers the Trump campaign for One America News. He posted commentary on Willis’s preferred date on X.

NEW: Fulton County DA Fani Willis has asked for a trial date of March 4, 2024 for former President Trump and the 18 other co-defendants. Right in the heart of the GOP primaries! It’s almost as if this was intended to prevent him from campaigning! — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) August 16, 2023



It just so happens that the day after Willis’ suggested trial date is the decisive primary event Super Tuesday.

On March 5, 2024, more than a dozen states hold primary elections, including California, Texas and Virginia.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Georgia’s presidential primary is scheduled for March 12.

It would be difficult for Trump to campaign while fighting so many legal battles at the same time.

On Truth Social, Trump himself noted the timing in the Georgia case. “Why didn’t they Indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!”

Trump already has some trial dates set during primary season.

As reported by the New York Post, a New York case alleging falsification of business documents will begin on March 25, 2024.

A federal case about Trump’s handling of classified documents is scheduled for May 20, 2024, in Florida.

Despite Willis’ attempt to pile on with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charges, CNN analyst Honig said forget about adding the Georgia case to Trump’s busy calendar.

In a clip shared by Mediaite, Honig described the hurdles ahead for Willis.

“The DA has asked to try this in March. First of all, there is an ongoing racketeering trial right now that the DA’s office is handling in Georgia. They are still choosing a jury. They are seven months in.”

With the slower pace of state jury selection, Honig noted, “Even if they started in March, they’d still be picking a jury on Election Day. So that is not happening.”

What Honig said is actually a major win for Trump.

Based on the complexity of a RICO case, the Georgia trial could get delayed until after the election, which Trump possibly could win.

Progressives will hate this lengthy process, because it totally derails their plans to interfere with the primaries and general election.

Maybe the headlines now are all the progressives are going to be able to pull off. Whenever we are looking at the latest Trump attack, we are distracted from the latest reports of Biden corruption.

