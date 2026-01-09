Legal Expert Analysis: ICE Agent Was Fully in His Rights to Shoot Renee Good

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said on Thursday that footage shows the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent appeared to be within his rights to open fire at a vehicle in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

An ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good inside her vehicle after she obstructed a federal immigration enforcement operation and began to drive away. Turley said on “Fox & Friends” that legal precedent likely justifies the shooting since the vehicle may be treated as a weapon.

“The fact is that under the standard of Tennessee v. Garner, this does appear to be a justified shooting. It doesn’t mean that’s how it’s going to work out. We need to see the ultimate conclusions of the investigation. It would be good to see some more videos. But what we have so far does seem to meet that standard,” Turley said.

Tennessee v. Garner, which was decided in March 1985, concluded that a police officer has a right to use deadly force against a fleeing suspect if they believe the individual poses a dangerous threat to officers and others.

Turley added that he expects there to be several civil lawsuits brought by Good’s family in connection to this case. He did not believe that Good’s obstruction of the ICE operation was the behavior of a legal observer.

“I’ve represented legal observers at protests and I have to say, this is not the conduct of a legal observer. This is someone who is obstructing,” Turley said. “This is someone who is a participant.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated on Wednesday that the ICE agent had previously been rammed and dragged by a car in June. There had been 28 vehicular attacks against ICE agents between Jan. 20, 2025, and November 2025, resulting in a 1,300 percent increase in that specific type of attack, the Department of Homeland Security reported in November.

Noem added that the surge in violent attacks against ICE agents has reached an intolerable level, as assaults have reportedly increased by 1,150 percent as of November 2025, according to Department of Homeland Security.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said during a Wednesday news conference that Minnesota is at “war” with the federal government.

