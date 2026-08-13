Legal Expert: Don Lemon's Legal Battle Could Have Devastating Unintended Consequences for Abortion Clinics

In a move that may draw the ire of abortion facilities, it appears that progressive journalist Don Lemon is taking a peculiar approach to his ongoing legal issues.

In January, Lemon made waves when he joined a mob that crashed a Minneapolis church service, causing all sorts of chaos — and legal fallout.

Lemon and his posse interrupted the congregation, and for his actions, the former CNN host would find himself charged with civil rights crimes.

Five months ago, a trans shooter killed 2 people at a Minneapolis church and wounded 30 more. That makes what Don Lemon and his leftist thugs did at another Minneapolis church even more disgusting. pic.twitter.com/8anm7I5uL9 — Christian Tweets (@JesusSavesUs777) January 19, 2026

This would all eventually come to a head on Aug. 7, when Lemon had his day in court.

Perhaps unsurprisingly to his critics, Lemon made sure to tell the judge all about how unfairly he was being treated and how his indictment should be thrown out.

Part of that defense strategy, however, could have disastrous and unintended consequences for Lemon’s progressive, pro-abortion allies, at least according to one legal expert who spoke with the Daily Signal.

Part of Lemon’s defense aims to overturn part of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, also known as the FACE Act.

The FACE Act is a law that protects both abortion clinics and churchgoers from outside harassment, especially the physical blocking and disruption of the facilities.

Lemon specifically wants the church protections overturned as part of his defense strategy.

Jeremy Dys, senior counsel at First Liberty Institute, tells the Daily Signal, however, that if the court overturns the church protections of the FACE Act, it actually opens up a legal avenue for the entire act — abortion facility protection and all — to be challenged.

And the irony is not lost on Dys, who noted that should Lemon’s motion succeed, “It would be one of the greatest ironies of the universe that it was Don Lemon that was responsible for invalidating the very law that was put in place to protect abortion clinics in this country.”

“I’m surprised that he would want to inflict that damage to a law that has protected abortion clinics around the country,” Dys added.

Critics of the FACE Act may actually welcome Lemon’s motion — even if they would rather he not get off — because many legal pundits believe that the FACE Act can largely be weaponized by whatever administration is in power.

Former President Joe Biden’s pro-abortion administration, for example, almost exclusively used the FACE Act to target pro-life advocates and sidewalk counselors, while ignoring church and pregnancy center harassers who could’ve easily also been prosecuted under the FACE Act.

The attempts to overturn part of the FACE Act are not the only defense in Lemon’s back pocket.

According to CBS News, Lemon’s legal team is claiming that his indictment should be tossed because it was targeted harassment from President Donald Trump’s administration.

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