Constitutional law expert and George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley thinks Hunter Biden may be headed for a guilty verdict in his trial on three gun-related charges.

Turley gave credit to the strategy and tactics employed by the prosecutors in the case, explaining that their choice to recall a witness who testified on Hunter Biden’s laptop will allow them to “reframe” their case before going into closing arguments.

Turley said that was a “great move.”

“The prosecution is going to recall the FBI agent on the laptop after the defense rested,” the law professor posted on X. “It is a great move that allows the government to reframe before going into closing arguments.

“This prosecution team performed superbly in a case with arguably the worse possible jury pool,” Turley said.

In a follow-up post, Turley said the prosecution team was working to make it “as difficult as possible” for the jury in Biden-friendly Delaware to let the president’s son off the hook.

“While the risk of jury nullification votes could not be higher, it is not certain and the prosecutors are driving home the overwhelming strength of the evidence,” he wrote.

“They want to make it as difficult as possible for jurors to ignore the obvious.”

Jury nullification is the process by which a jury can determine that a person is guilty of what he or she is accused of, but choose to acquit anyway, on the grounds that the accused does not deserve to be punished even though guilty.

Many of Turley’s fellow X users, however, expressed doubt that Biden would be convicted, no matter how good a job the prosecutor’s team did.

“Betting Hunter walks without conviction,” one wrote.

“The fix is in. No matter the facts, no Delaware jury will convict a Biden. This will get very interesting. How quickly with media memory hole the trial. How will the public perceive the two tiered justice system on full display?” another asked.

Biden’s trial is expected to wrap up this week, though a jury decision could conceivably take much longer.

