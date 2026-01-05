Share
News
President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela greets his supporters during a rally to commemorate Indigenous Resistance Day on Oct. 12, 2025, in Caracas, Venezuela.
President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela greets his supporters during a rally to commemorate Indigenous Resistance Day on Oct. 12, 2025, in Caracas, Venezuela. (Jesus Vargas / Getty Images)

Legal Expert Jonathan Turley Explains Why Indictment Contents Should Terrify Maduro

 By Bryan Chai  January 5, 2026 at 3:56pm
It shouldn’t take a legal expert to tell you that Venezuelan strongman and alleged narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro is facing some serious charges.

But at least one legal expert decided to shed a little more light on just how serious things are after parsing through the superseding indictment.

The findings of legal expert Jonathan Turley should terrify Maduro, as well as his wife, who was also captured in that early Saturday raid.

“If Maduro thought the seizure operation was scary, wait until he reads this superseding indictment,” Turley wrote. “He is not just facing documented allegations of his facilitating drug transits, but also potential high-level cooperating witnesses.”

He continued, “The indictment details how this was not just a criminal enterprise but a family enterprise. The socialism shtick concealed an alleged burgeoning narcotics operation. Cartel communism was a market-driven business using state power to enforce monopoly power.”

The indictment wastes little time in calling out Maduro’s alleged criminal enterprise.

“For over 25 years, leaders of Venezuela have abused their positions of public trust and corrupted once-legitimate institutions to import tons of cocaine into the United States,” it states. “NICOLAS MADURO MOROS, the defendant, is at the forefront of that corruption and has partnered with his co-conspirators to use his illegally obtained authority and the institutions he corroded to transport thousands of tons of cocaine to the United States.

“Since his early days in Venezuelan government, MADURO MOROS has tarnished every public office he has held. As a member of Venezuela’s National Assembly, MADURO MOROS moved loads of cocaine under the protection of Venezuelan law enforcement.”

Turley also noted that while Maduro is still entitled to certain rights as a foreign national, the rapidly changing landscape of the Venezuelan government could prove prickly for the strongman.

“Maduro has asked to speak with his consulate, which is his right and that of his wife as foreign nationals,” Turley explained. “It raises an interesting question of whether the Venezuelan government has paid counsel. That could get around government challenges to the source of legal fees.”

However, Turley called out that “they may want to make a sizable down payment because the government itself may soon change and prove less forthcoming with financial support.”

According to Fox News, Maduro faces the charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

His wife, Celia Flores, faces three charges: cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.

The two pleaded not guilty in a New York federal court on Monday. They are due back in court on March 17.

