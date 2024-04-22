As the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump enters its second week, the prosecution’s first witness is drawing criticism.

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying documents. If convicted, he faces four years in prison.

On Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg called former CEO American Media Inc David Pecker to the stand. American Media Inc., now called A360 Media, is the parent company of tabloid newspaper, “National Inquirer.”

Jonathan Turley, an attorney and Professor of Law of George Washington University, called the choice of Pecker “telling.”

The fact that Bragg is starting with David Pecker to discuss an affair not directly involved in the alleged crimes is telling. With a dubious criminal theory, defuse facts, and delayed charges, the case will focus on a different alleged affair and hush money payment… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 22, 2024

Why is Turley so critical of Bragg’s choice of Pecker as his first witness?

Pecker’s involvement with Trump is not directly related to the 34 felony counts of falsifying documents he’s being charged with.

Instead, Pecker’s testimony is supposed to convince the jury of the prosecution’s charge that Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen paid adult film star Stormy Daniels‘ hush money regarding a one-night stand from 2006.

Will Trump be found innocent in this case? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 81% (694 Votes) No: 19% (159 Votes)

Trump has denied these allegations.

Pecker promised Trump he would be his “eyes and ears” after his campaign bid for the presidency was launched in 2015, according to Forbes. Pecker explained that AMI used “checkbook journalism” for stories in which they would pay for information that could prove potentially harmful to Trump.

Prosecutors are alleging, “AMI paid a doorman at a building owned by the Trump Organization $30,000 in exchange for information about allegations Trump had fathered a child out of wedlock (claims the Enquirer ultimately deemed were untrue), and also paid former Playboy model Karen McDougal $150,000 for rights to her story that she had an affair with Trump, also in 2006, but never published — what’s known as a ‘catch and kill’ scheme.”

Simply put, Pecker as Bragg’s first witness doesn’t relate directly to Trump’s case. The payments made to the doorman and McDougal aren’t part of the charges against him.

Granted, Forbes reported that Pecker alerted Cohen to Daniels’ trying to sell her story of the one-night stand, but this still doesn’t seem like a star witness.

Bragg’s case against Trump has been mired in criticism.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney stated, “I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office. Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda.”

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, who has been critical of Trump, wrote on X, “You’ve got to work hard to make President Trump a martyr,” quipping, “Congratulations to Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg, who has managed to do just that.”

It seems Bragg’s strategy is to use Pecker to say, “Trump did something, so he definitely did the thing I’m accusing him of.”

Turley’s post on X says it all. “With a dubious criminal theory, defuse facts, and delayed charges, the case will focus on a different alleged affair and hush money payment …”

If Bragg’s case against Trump is anything other than political persecution, he isn’t proving it early on.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.