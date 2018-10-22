SECTIONS
Legal Immigrant Torches Migrant Caravan, Offers Advice on How To Enter Country Legally

A Border Patrol vehicle cruises the U.S.-Mexico border between San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico.Sherry Smith / ShutterstockA Border Patrol vehicle monitors the U.S.-Mexico border between San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico. (Sherry Smith / Shutterstock)

By Nick Givas
at 6:42am
Amapola Hansberger, an immigrant from Nicaragua, explained on “Fox & Friends” Monday how she legally emigrated to the United States, and said those who are coming in illegally are a “threat to national security.”

She referred to the caravan of migrants headed for the Mexico-American border as an “invasion and act of war” against the U.S. and said they constitute an “immediate threat.”

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Hansberger how she was able to come to the U.S. legally and she said she simply followed the process.

“I went to the embassy, filled out forms. [I] submitted myself to the vetting procession and waited patiently for the embassy to approve my coming,” she said. “That’s how people should do it.”

Hansberger said there’s no way to keep track of those who come over the border illegally and said some of them could be radicalized terrorists who plan to harm American citizens.

“They are a threat to our national security because today — war is not only countries that go to war, it is groups such as ISIS, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Taliban,” she added. “And they have declared war openly against the United States. So with the open borders policies we’ve had, how many of them are in America? That’s the question.

“I believe that the numbers increase every time they come in successfully and at what point are we going to call them — call the organizers are committing an act of war,” she said. “Is it at 40,000? When they bring in 40,000 strangers?”

Hansberger’s comments come after President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that any migrants who don’t apply for asylum in Mexico first will be turned away by American authorities.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

