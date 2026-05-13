Legal Laundering? Newsom Dumps $20 Million into 'Non-Profit' With Connection to Wife - Pays $0.55 for Diapers That Cost $0.15

For a whole lot of different reasons, it feels — accurately so, by the way — that institutional trust in government officials is just at an all-time low, across the board.

But one of the chief criticisms amid all those reasons?

The indisputable fact that bureaucrats appear to operate by a different set of rules than your average American, particularly when it comes to the thorny subject of accumulating wealth.

(It’s both deeply funny and disturbing that emulating the Pelosi stock movements would generally yield you some serious gains.)

A recent example of this comes from California, where local biker gangs have taken to laundering their illicit funds through a baby diaper scheme.

Oh, wait. What’s that? Hell’s Angels have nothing to do with this and it’s actually the California first family under the microscope? Figures.

Newsom recently rolled out his “Golden State Start” program, described by Fox News as “a taxpayer-backed freebie for new parents, promising hundreds of diapers for every baby born in California under a new statewide program.”

Minus bilking taxpayers, that certainly sounds noble enough. Raising a family is not easy, and even the smallest aid for expectant families can go a long way.

But what happens when we dig into the Democratic numbers behind the curtain?

Well, according to the New York Post, Newsom’s taxpayer-funded program is being “torn apart” due to the simple fact that the numbers just aren’t adding up.

The outlet reported that Newsom’s “program has come under fire for using $7.4 million in taxpayers’ cash from the 2025-2026 budget, as well as seeking an additional $12.5 million for the next year.”

Peter Basios, who helped found an organic baby formula company, offered his sobering analysis of Newsom’s numbers on X:

Ok… most of you know I was in the organic baby formula business, but what you don’t know is I dabbled in diapers as well. I also know this baby2baby “non profit” and have had past interactions with them.. I’ll leave that out for now.. Let’s dive into this absolute grifting… https://t.co/0ud0P9KtMi — Peter B (@realpeteyb123) May 9, 2026

“Let’s dive into this absolute grifting nonsense,” Basios began. “Prepare to be shocked. California is about to spend $20 million of taxpayer money to give 100,000 newborns 400 diapers each through Baby2Baby. Do the math with me: 100,000 babies × 400 diapers = 40 million diapers.”

“$20,000,000 ÷ 40,000,000 = $0.50 per diaper!!!!! Now walk into any Costco in California and you can buy the same quality diapers for .12 to .15 cents each! That’s $48 to $60 for 400 diapers. So the state is paying 8–10x more per diaper than a regular family buying in bulk.”

“They could’ve just handed every low-income new mom $100 cash and told her to go to Costco. She’d get more diapers, better ones if she wanted, and still have money left for formula, wipes, or whatever the hell she actually needs.”

“But nah… that wouldn’t let Gavin and his connected ‘nonprofit’ girls running the show there cut ribbons, take photos, do galas and be friends with celebrities and brag about the ‘first-in-the-nation’ program while skimming their cut for ‘administration’ and ‘partnerships.’”

“This is peak government stupidity!!! Spend way more money to feel good and look good, instead of just trusting parents with their own damn money.”

“We’re not helping babies. We’re funding another bloated nonprofit-government grift. Math doesn’t lie. The diaper math is brutal. What a scam and a joke!!!!!”

Brutal, but Basios’ numbers don’t lie. And speaking from experience, Costco diapers really are the way to buy in bulk for new parents.

This would all obviously be a bad look on its own. But there’s one more wrinkle that really makes this whole operation smell.

As the New York Post pointed out, Newsom has taken even more flak due to the reality that he’s pumping copious amounts of taxpayer dollars into a “nonprofit” led by an executive who also just happens to sit on the board of Newsom’s wife’s gender equity advocacy group.

The biggest problem about this entire scandal? Americans have seen this movie too many times before.

A politician unveils some glossy, feel-good initiative with a heartwarming name and carefully staged photo ops, the media dutifully applauds the compassion on display, and only afterward does the public discover that the actual numbers behind the project are utterly insane.

Somewhere along the way, the priorities shift from helping ordinary people to creating an elaborate ecosystem of consultants, nonprofits, connected activists, and politically adjacent insiders all feeding at the taxpayer trough.

And that is exactly why institutional trust continues circling the drain.

It’s not merely that people believe politicians waste money — voters have astutely believed that forever. It’s that Americans increasingly suspect the waste is often the point.

Every bloated contract, every conveniently connected nonprofit, every “public-private partnership” involving friends, donors, or family associates reinforces the same corrosive perception: There is one set of rules for the political class, and another for the people forced to finance it.

When families are pinching pennies just to afford groceries, rent, and gas, watching Sacramento burn millions on wildly inflated diaper math feels less like governance and more like legalized money laundering wrapped in the language of compassion.

And ultimately, that’s what makes stories like this so politically toxic for Democrats like Gavin Newsom, who so very obviously has his eyes set on a 2028 presidential run.

The issue obviously isn’t diapers. The issue isn’t even whether struggling parents deserve help. Most Americans would probably say they do.

The issue is credibility. Politicians cannot endlessly lecture the public about equity, sacrifice, and “investing in communities” while appearing to operate an insider ecosystem where taxpayer money always finds its way toward the same network of allies.

At some point, voters stop hearing the word “program” and start hearing what they increasingly suspect it really means: racket.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.