Is This Legal?: Leftist Group Recruits Military Officials to Turn Against Trump's Drug Cartel Strikes

A left-wing organization advising military members who disagree with President Donald Trump’s orders says officials are seeking its help over the president’s boat strikes targeting Latin American drug traffickers.

Win Without War, a “progressive foreign policy” advocacy group, said its nationwide outreach campaign geared toward the armed forces is working in a Sunday email to supporters, mentioning billboards placed near military bases. “Staff officers and at least one drone pilot have sought advice out of fear of legal consequences for their role in Trump and [War Secretary Pete] Hegseth’s illegal boat strikes” on suspected drug trafficker boats, the group said.

“While Trump demands unquestioning obedience, Win Without War is reminding troops they have options in case they’re given illegal orders,” the email said.

Win Without War previously distributed a sign in Washington, D.C., telling National Guard members how to seek counseling and legal advice if they were not comfortable being a part of Trump’s crime crackdown in the district, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported. Win Without War refers disgruntled service members to groups such as the National Lawyers Guild, a major legal advocacy arm of the left with ties to Palestinian terrorists and the former Soviet Union.

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump and his officials have destroyed at least 29 boats, killing 104 people, as part of their effort to stop drugs from flowing into the U.S., CNN reported. Trump declared fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction” on Dec. 15 to further justify the bombings, focusing especially on cartel-plagued Venezuela.

Win Without War said Sunday that it will continue its campaign against Trump by installing billboards near the Florida-based Southern Command facility that oversees forces in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. The outreach will also target Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia and the headquarters of Joint Special Operations Command, an entity that Hegseth tied to at least one of the boat strikes.

“The truth is, the effectiveness of our campaign makes us a target, and the impact comes with a cost,” Win Without War said. “Coverage of our billboards has invited a flurry of hate speech, harassment, and intimidation from right-wing provocateurs. But we are as undeterred as ever.”

