Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci looks on during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 1, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci looks on during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 1, 2020, in Washington, D.C.

Legal Upset Leaves Fauci with One Option

 By Bryan Chai  October 23, 2022 at 1:17pm
“You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

That horribly cliched and overused quote from the seminal 2008 Batman film “The Dark Knight” is incredibly apropos when it comes to one Anthony Fauci and his clique (cabal?) of “experts.”

The once-beloved Fauci has fallen so far now. And things look to be getting even worse for him with a recent ruling from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Schmitt announced on Friday that the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana would be granting Missouri and Louisiana’s request to depose several top-ranking officials of the Biden Administration.

Those being deposed include Fauci, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Director of White House Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, CISA Director Jen Easterly and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan. That’s quite a little cabal of “experts,” isn’t it?

“After finding documentation of a collusive relationship between the Biden Administration and social media companies to censor free speech, we immediately filed a motion to get these officials under oath,” said Attorney General Schmitt in a news release. “It is high time we shine a light on this censorship enterprise and force these officials to come clean to the American people, and this ruling will allow us to do just that. We’ll keep pressing for the truth.”

You can read the full ruling here.

Schmitt’s decision means that Fauci may actually have to answer for his ego-maniacal rise to authority. The deposition ultimately means Fauci has just one real card left to play: testify under oath.

Now, Fauci could certainly refuse the subpoena but that can lead to a whole host of other legal issues for him. Besides, Fauci has never been one to shy away from a camera, even if he’s the one getting dunked on.

Did Fauci collude to suppress Americans' freedom of speech?

Fauci and crew are facing intense scrutiny after leaked emails showed that there appears to have been collusion between the Biden Administration and social media giants like Facebook and Twitter to suppress speech.

It’s a legitimate First Amendment violation, given the government capacity that Fauci is in.

If Fauci did, in fact, actively suppress speech as a government official, he could be facing quite a bit of trouble, as could other Biden admin officials. It would be quite the fall for a man who once actually had a decent approval rating.

As hard as it is to believe, given the more recent sniping at each other, there was a time when even former President Donald Trump and Fauci were positively chummy during the early days of the pandemic.

Trump even went so far as to joke about how much more popular Fauci and his team were than Trump himself. Fauci was genuinely a beloved figure of the Trump administration during the early COVID days, due to his calm exterior and insightful commentary.

Had that been the last time we ever heard from Fauci, he may be remembered vastly different than how he’s currently characterized.

The calm and insightful Fauci appears to have all been a facade, as what he really was was a power-hungry authoritarian whose word had to be taken as commandment, free speech be damned.

Thanks to Eric Schmitt, however, this villain may actually see his comeuppance.

