'Legally Problematic': US Olympic Basketball Coach Endorses Kamala Harris While Performing Official Duties

To paraphrase a famous quote from the late William F. Buckley, liberals profess openness to other views but then regularly behave as if they had no idea that other views existed.

While talking to reporters in Paris, France, on Thursday, notorious woke liberal and U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball head coach Steve Kerr pledged to support Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s presumptive 2024 presidential nominee.

Kerr, however, made this endorsement while acting in his official capacity, which the conservative Heritage Foundation described as “legally problematic.”

“Kamala Harris is a great candidate, and I will support her,” Kerr said, according to NBA writer Marc J. Spears.

Kerr, a 5-time NBA champion player and 4-time champion coach of the Golden State Warriors, had no business endorsing Harris. After all, he apparently made those comments in an official practice setting while decked out in Team USA athletic apparel. Democrats might have fallen in line behind Harris, but the United States of America has not.

“Kamala Harris is a great candidate and I will support her,” @usabasketball head coach Steve Kerr said. pic.twitter.com/ORp6D8hvSr — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Warriors and Team USA guard Stephen Curry made the same reprehensible endorsement while speaking to reporters.

“Vice President Harris is primed to bring her energy to this campaign, and hopefully, she’s on the ticket winning the election, but it’s a big deal to say the least,” Curry said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

US Olympic basketball player Steph Curry was asked about his longtime connection with Vice President Kamala Harris. He spoke on the “big deal” her potential nomination could provide these “monumental next couple months for our country.” pic.twitter.com/kssIwoYSAD — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) July 25, 2024

In a tweet on Thursday, the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project described the endorsements as “legally problematic” and threatened action.

👀Legally problematic that @SteveKerr @StephenCurry30 are engaging in partisan politics overseas while on non-profit travel with @usabasketball We are exploring options Athletically problematic that they barely beat South Sudan by 1 point https://t.co/2wjLGNJMnv — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) July 25, 2024

Kerr, of course, has a lengthy history of derogatory statements about former President Donald Trump.

The Warriors coach has also added his voice to such leftist causes as gun control and the Black Lives Matter-inspired calls for “social justice.”

On social media, Kerr’s endorsement of Harris did not exactly win the coach — or USA Basketball — many new fans.

“Stick to Hoops,” one user wrote.

Stick to Hoops — Adam Sampson (@AdamSampson13) July 25, 2024

“I hope they lose even more now,” another user wrote.

I hope they lose even more now — Don Ludwig (@deludwig) July 25, 2024

Legal questions aside, privileged coaches and athletes like Kerr and Curry live in bubbles that insulate them from real dissent. In other words, with anti-establishment voices marginalized or censored nearly everywhere, affluent liberals seldom encounter challenges to their narrow worldview.

As a result, when they travel abroad and compete on behalf of the United States, they see no incongruity between their own partisan endorsements and the much broader task of representing their entire country.

