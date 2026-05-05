Legendary American Beaches Are Being Ravaged by Raw Sewage from Mexico

Mexican sewage is closing some of Southern California’s most famous beaches.

The Coronado Shoreline closures cover multiple locations, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality has warned, according to KNSD-TV.

“The Tijuana River is flowing and reaching recreational waters. Beachgoers are advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness,” the agency said in a statement. “Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm these areas are safe for water contact.”

“The ocean shoreline from the International Border to Avenida Lunar will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact,” the statement added. “The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness.”

The famous beaches of San Diego Bay are being ravaged by as much as 30 million gallons of Mexican sewage per day, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“It was heaven on earth and now I call it paradise lost,” Whitney David, 63, a retired surgeon and surfer who left Coronado in part because of the sewage, said.

“All kinds of trash you would see floating in the ocean — food wrappers, bottles, clothing. Once in a while, you would even see a piece of crap.”

Larry Delrose, the entertainment director at the Coronado Shores condo community, shuts his windows often because, he says, “It smells like, you know, sewer.”

Coronado Mayor John Duncan said small businesses are losing money, and fears that worse is to come.

“When the reputation sticks that it’s dirty to come here, it’s going to be a huge problem,” he said.

Ryan Wamhoff knows that pain.

His Coronado Surfing Academy has had up to 28 students in a day. With the beach closed, there are none.

“I mean, my entire business, the success of my business, is based upon this beach right here,” Wamhoff, 40, said. “It’s insanely frustrating.”

Sewage from Mexico is making San Diego’s southernmost beaches unsafe for swimming. Governance matters. And just because you reside in a different country doesn’t mean you’re immune to the consequences. pic.twitter.com/osRC0aHPP0 — Cole Maritz (@ColeMaritz) May 4, 2026

Tijuana sewage has crossed the border for years, but is now creeping northward.

Last year, Silver Strand State Beach had unsafe levels for several days, according to San Diego County. Coronado Beach was closed for 129 days.

“People do come up and say, like, why is the water closed?” Steven Labella, a manager at the Hotel del Coronado’s Beach and Taco Shack, said. “I tell ’em, Mexico.”

In Mexico’s Colonia Los Laureles, a viaduct is clogged with sewage and debris.

“All this is going to the U.S.A.,” Rosario Norzagaray, who manages Tijuana operations for Wildcoast, an environmental group, said.

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