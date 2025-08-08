Share
Apollo 13 commander James A. Lovell Jr. is seen at left in 2002, and at the far left In the photo on the right, taken April 21, 1970. Lovell joined his fellow crew members, command module pilot John Swigert, center, and lunar module pilot Fred Haise, at a news conference to talk about the crew's perilous experience when their moon-bound spacecraft was wrecked by an oxygen tank explosion on April 13, 1970.
Apollo 13 commander James A. Lovell Jr. is seen at left in 2002, and at the far left In the photo on the right, taken April 21, 1970. Lovell joined his fellow crew members, command module pilot John Swigert, center, and lunar module pilot Fred Haise, at a news conference to talk about the crew's perilous experience when their moon-bound spacecraft was wrecked by an oxygen tank explosion on April 13, 1970. (Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images; AP file photo)

Legendary Apollo 13 Astronaut Who Brought Crew Home Safely Dies at 97

 By Jack Davis  August 8, 2025 at 4:03pm
Former Apollo astronaut James Lovell, who personified the spirt of NASA’s calm confidence that despair would never have dominion, has died at the age of 97.

As noted by the New York Times, Lovell would be forever linked to the phrase “Houston, we’ve had a problem,” when trouble struck Apollo 13 as it orbited the moon in 1970, raising fears for the survival of the astronauts on board.

Years later, the phrase was revised to “Houston, we have a problem” for an Oscar-nominated 1996 feature film. That declaration of distress  “became part of the American lexicon, a wry way of signaling that something was amiss,” the news outlet reported.

The first sign of trouble for the ill-fated space flight was a noise that shook the astronauts.

“At first, we thought it was a meteor strike,” Lovell would later recall.

“We knew that would cause a puncture that would allow all our air to escape, leaving us dead in a few minutes. When we realized that it wasn’t a meteor, we very quickly got busy figuring out what did happen and how we could get back home,” he said.

Eventually, a stopgap solution was rigged that would bring Lovell, Fred W. Haise Jr., and John L. Swigert Jr. home, but it cost Lovell the chance to tread on the lunar surface.

The ride home was cold and uncertain.

“We rubbed our hands together and stamped our boots to keep warm,” Lovell, who fired the rockets that guided the limping spacecraft home, would later say.

Even before the crisis and return, which would be retold by Hollywood in a film starring Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise, and Bill Paxton, Lovell had carved a niche in American hearts, as on his Apollo 8 mission, as he read from the book of Genesis during the crew’s Christmas Eve broadcast to Earth.

“And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night,” Lovell read. “And the evening and the morning were the first day.”

“NASA sends its condolences to the family of Capt. Jim Lovell, whose life and work inspired millions of people across the decades. Jim’s character and steadfast courage helped our nation reach the Moon and turned a potential tragedy into a success from which we learned an enormous amount. We mourn his passing even as we celebrate his achievements,” Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy said in a statement posted to NASA’s website.

“From a pair of pioneering Gemini missions to the successes of Apollo, Jim helped our nation forge a historic path in space that carries us forward to upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond,” Duffy said.

“As the Command Module Pilot for Apollo 8, Jim and his crewmates became the first to lift off on a Saturn V rocket and orbit the Moon, proving that the lunar landing was within our reach. As commander of the Apollo 13 mission, his calm strength under pressure helped return the crew safely to Earth and demonstrated the quick thinking and innovation that informed future NASA missions,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
