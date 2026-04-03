Legendary Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Lindsey Buckingham Attacked with 'Unknown Substance' in California

Lindsey Buckingham, a guitarist and vocalist who once played with the rock band Fleetwood Mac, was attacked last week in Santa Monica.

The 76-year-old star arrived at a Santa Monica address for an appointment, according to KNBC-TV.

A woman police say is a stalking suspect threw what police said was an unknown substance at Buckingham and ran off.

Police said they know who they are seeking due to past incidents involving Buckingham.

Buckingham was not injured

The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect is known to them due to previous incidents involving Buckingham, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The Los Angeles Police Department Threat Management Unit is working with the Santa Monica Police Department to investigate the incident,” LAPD Capt. Mike Bland said.

“To protect the integrity of the open and ongoing investigation, no further comment will be provided at this time,” he said.

In December 2024, Buckingham was granted a restraining order against Michelle Dick.

The order said Dick could not harass or make any contact with Buckingham.

At the time the order was issued, an LAPD detective said that Dick claimed Buckingham was her biological father.

The detective said at the time that she believed Dick was mentally unstable and dangerous.

Buckingham recently said he was upbeat about a Fleetwood Mac documentary in the works and was still making music.

“I am still very, very grounded in my creative life,” he said. “I’ve been working on a new solo album for the last couple of years, which is one song away from being finished.”

Buckingham split with Fleetwood Mac in 2018 and suffered a heart attack in 2019.

Dick spoke with KTLA-TV, according to the station, and admitted she approached Buckingham last week.

“One time, that was last year,” Dick said when asked about allegations that she had gone to Buckingham’s home.

“But I didn’t know I had a restraining order on me. He wasn’t a father to me but he’s my birth father,” she said.

Dick told KTLA on Wednesday that she was living out of her car and had not been arrested.

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