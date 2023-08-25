When does a rock star spelling out a basic biological truth become a “bizarre … rant”? When that rock star is saying that men are born as men, women are born as women and, no matter how strenuous our efforts to shape the truth may be, it still remains the truth.

But, of course, guitar legend Carlos Santana is now apologizing for remarks in front of a large crowd at a New Jersey concert last month in which he said the obvious: “a woman is a woman and a man is a man.”

The video initially surfaced on Thursday, most notably amplified through the Twitter account of HuffPost/New York Magazine writer Yashar Ali.

“In the middle of his concert in New Jersey, Carlos Santana went on a bizarre anti-Trans rant,” Ali said in the tweet.

“Attendees say Santana interrupted his set after one song and went on for a while.”

In addition to expressing solidarity with comedian Dave Chappelle — who has found himself in hot water over similar remarks — Santana told the audience that our gender isn’t a fungible character aspect but part of our God-given identity.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” Santana said in the clip.

“Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it.

“Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business,” he added. “I’m OK with that.”

Do you agree with Santana? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (357 Votes) No: 2% (7 Votes)

In the middle of his concert in New Jersey, Carlos Santana went on a bizarre anti-Trans rant. Attendees say Santana interrupted his set after one song and went on for a while. “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are.… pic.twitter.com/PLypNVcXuw — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 24, 2023

Now, of course, TMZ is reporting that Santana is walking the transgender comments back — probably with significant pressure applied by his PR team.

“I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs,” he said in a Thursday statement.

“I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.”

“Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift,” the statement continued.

“I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.”

Now, let’s see whether or not this clarification gets re-clarified; remember the case of R&B singer Ne-Yo, who “apologized” for materially similar statements on his social media accounts and then took to social media to notify the world that this was PR-speak apology written and released by his team without his approval:

First, the hostage-tape-like statement:

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

And then, Ne-Yo’s response:

Ne-Yo doubles on his initial statement against transitioning minors. 👏🏻 “I need you all to hear this from the horse’s mouth, not the publicist’s computer.” “I do not apologize for having an opinion on this matter.” pic.twitter.com/Lv5qqjjZzO — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) August 7, 2023

So, given how we know these things work, let’s not be so quick to castigate Santana on apparently backtracking in the face of woke fire. That said, Twitterers didn’t seem as offended as the media or Ali:

How is the undeniable truth a “bizarre anti-trans rant”? — JWF (@JammieWF) August 24, 2023

He’s right, Yashar. Good for him for being courageous enough to speak the truth. — Chels (@ChesterTweet) August 24, 2023

Live look at the brains of every pronoun freak on the internet on the internet rn pic.twitter.com/Gl3VLLUzPI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2023

Well this didn’t go the way you thought it would lmao — Fred (@bannedsome) August 24, 2023

And that’s the problem: Every time a star like Chappelle, Ne-Yo or Santana gets called out for “anti-trans” ranting, people point out that the “rant” is generally just facts — and the reason they’re speaking up about them is because silence is complicity in the attempt to eradicate these facts.

What’s the response to this? Invariably, it doesn’t involve facts that prove a man can be a woman or a demisexual or whatever. Almost all pro-transgender logic comes down to begging the question in the literal meaning of the phrase: a logical fallacy in which the conclusion is assumed before the argument’s premises are asserted.

To transgender ideologues, Santana was anti-trans because he asserted that a man is a man and a woman is a woman. Well, OK, you might ask: For that to be anti-trans, it must be possible for a man to be a woman and visa versa. So, let’s see the proof of that.

But, in almost every circumstance, no good-faith attempt to provide objective proof is made, you may have noticed. And because you’ve asked for proof of the conclusion in the first place, you’re necessarily anti-trans. See how that works?

For an entertainer like Santana, apologizing might be the best course of action, pusillanimous though it may be (if, of course, it’s even his own statement). The fact is, he spoke the truth — and because the woke mob can’t get beyond begging the question, it’s time for them to throw logic aside and pick up the pitchforks. But yet, truth remains truth, no matter how angry its opponents may get or how many publicists try to appease them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.