In his old age, Bill Belichick is leaning into being a lecherous uncle. I am 100 percent behind this.

Not because I agree with it on any kind of ethical level, mind you. I’m just for anything that besmirches the legend of RoboPatriot, up to and including the 72-year-old University of North Carolina football coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend.

You know who wouldn’t agree with what UNC Bill Belichick is doing? New England Patriots Bill Belichick.

But first, let me emphasize that it’s not just the age difference between Belichick and Jordon Hudson, a former college cheerleader and current Miss Maine USA hopeful. Someone who’s not above stealing another team’s coaching signals certainly isn’t above robbing the cradle, but consider that the first-year UNC coach has asked staff to CC her on all emails and let her show up for the team’s “Practice Like a Pro” event at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

And, as the New York Post noted, she showed up in some version of style: “Pairing a white turtleneck top with a snakeskin printed mini skirt and a matching trench coat, Hudson was filmed conversing with Belichick, 72, on the field as the eight-time Super Bowl winner sported a navy blue UNC puffer and khaki pants, as captured in footage posted on The Carolina Cockroach TikTok account.”

The Carolina Cockroach, meanwhile, paired that footage with Doja Cat’s “Boss B****” for a clip that’s just as hilarious, schadenfreude-wise, for this New York Giants fan as Super Bowl XLII was. Who needs to scream “18-1!” at a man who’s undergone this kind of indignity, after all?

I never thought I could like that song — and I still don’t on purely aesthetic and moral grounds, but darned if it doesn’t inspire laughter when paired with video of constipated sugar-daddy mode Belichick getting embarrassed by his pulchritudinous flibbertigibbet of a girlfriend.

“How has this crazy video of Bill Belichick’s girlfriend at UNC spring practice not yet gone viral?!” said conservative commentator John Ziegler on X, adding that in the history of men who had been brought to heel by feminine wiles, “no one has ever been more whipped than Bill Belichick!”

He wasn’t the only one noting the creepy aspect of this:

How has this crazy video of Bill Belichick’s girlfriend at UNC spring practice not yet gone viral?! In this history of famous men who were P-whipped, no one has ever been more whipped than Bill Belichick!

👀😱😂🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aj7lCXzuRx — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) April 13, 2025

Is Bill Belichick’s girlfriend on his coaching staff at Nort Carolina?

This is beyond weird and creepy. pic.twitter.com/fWpmD67R3q — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 14, 2025

Again, this manages to turn the retch-worthy particulars of their relationship into a bit of fun, until you realize that not only does this make Belichick look a little creepy, but a lot like a hypocrite.

“Bill Belichick commanded his pro players for decades to avoid distraction. No social media. Ignore the noise,” one Boston sports commentator noted.

“Now, he’s 72 years old with a 24 year old girlfriend, who he for some reason made his agent.”

For the people wondering why this is weird: Bill Belichick commanded his pro players for decades to avoid distraction. No social media. Ignore the noise. Now, he’s 72 years old with a 24 year old girlfriend, who he for some reason made his agent. She’s marching around… https://t.co/EOP2lgf3IG — Savage (@SavageSports_) April 14, 2025

(Oh yeah, did I tell you that a report from a former ESPNer indicated that she’s apparently acting as the coach’s “de facto agent”? Because yeah, there’s that, too.)

“She’s marching around practice, which is a distraction,” @SavageSports_ noted. “Great football coach, but clearly being a hypocrite.”

And, as sports journalist John Frascella noted: “So Tom Brady wasn’t allowed to have his own trainer… but Bill Belichick’s girlfriend can just walk on the field during practice?”

So Tom Brady wasn’t allowed to have his own trainer… but Bill Belichick’s girlfriend can just walk on the field during practice?

pic.twitter.com/YYvXWQk6vs — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) April 14, 2025

Oh yeah, there was that, too. Forgot that one. But now his GF gets CCed on his emails. Nice.

The point is, this is the man who told his charges — adult professional football players — that they needed to avoid distractions at all costs. Now, he’s a septuagenarian whose girlfriend — who’s young enough to be an undergraduate that took a few gap years — is running around the field while he tries to get collegians to buy into the same mindset.

It’s not that it isn’t creepy. In fact, it’s very much that — and again, I encourage him to lean into this, because it fades the luster on his NFL career that much more. But, if you’re a player at North Carolina, why on earth would you listen to a thing this man says about team discipline and distractions when his chosen mate isn’t just profoundly age-inappropriate, but also antithetical to that entire ethos?

