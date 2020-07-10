To get this out of the way immediately, CNN host Don Lemon is not a “journalist,” for whatever that’s worth in 2020.

Saying that his coverage of the news is fair and impartial is like calling McDonald’s fine dining. Even at the most granular level, you’d have to be pretty biased to believe either is true.

But even a leftist shill like Lemon should, at the very least, be careful about blaspheming Jesus Christ, if not for the sake of his own soul then so as not to get torn to shreds by one of the softest-spoken and mild-mannered pundits you’ll ever see on television — NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy.

Lemon, who follows Chris Cuomo during CNN’s primetime lineup, inexplicably claimed on the air that Christians believe Jesus Christ “was not perfect.”

For anyone with even the most elementary theological knowledge of Christianity, the patent absurdity of that sentiment is readily apparent.

TRENDING: After Unpatriotic Rhetoric, Ilhan Omar Hit by Fellow Somali Refugee: Why 'Turn' Minnesota 'Into Mogadishu?'

“Jesus Christ, if that’s who you believe in, Jesus Christ admittedly was not perfect when he was here on this Earth,” Lemon told Cuomo during their nightly transition segment together.

Lemon proceeded to make a bizarre comparison between Jesus and … slaveowners?

“So why are we deifying the Founders of this country, many of whom owned slaves?” he said.

“And in the Constitution, the original one, they put slavery in there, that slavery should be abolished because it was the way the king wanted, and then the Congress said, ‘No way,’” Lemon added.

While Cuomo might not have offered anything resembling a rebuttal or even a question, Dungy more than made up for it with a powerful Twitter post.

“I’m sorry Mr Lemon but just who ‘admitted’ that Jesus Christ was not perfect here on earth?” the Super Bowl-winning coach said Thursday. “Not anyone who believes the Bible. Not anyone who trusts in Jesus as their savior.

“I’m not sure the point you’re making but your premise is dead wrong. That was the point in Jesus coming!”

I’m sorry Mr Lemon but just who “admitted” that Jesus Christ was not perfect here on earth? Not anyone who believes the Bible. Not anyone who trusts in Jesus as their savior. I’m not sure the point you’re making but your premise is dead wrong. That was the point in Jesus coming! https://t.co/KXUS9Z0GLA — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) July 9, 2020

RELATED: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Speaks Out After FBI Declares He Was Not the Victim of a Hate Crime

To be fair, those five words — “Your premise is dead wrong” — could be applied to much of Lemon’s rhetoric.

While the question of what point the CNN host was trying to make might never be answered, Dungy had no problem responding to and answering people’s inquiries, and it was a breath of fresh air as far as Twitter decorum is concerned.

Dungy’s responses were smart, thought-provoking, polite and, unlike Lemon’s remarks, based on the Bible.

Read your Bible. “For God made Christ, who never sinned, to be the offering for our sin, so that we could be made right with God through Christ.”

2 Corinthians 5:21 NLThttps://t.co/moS5qr8jcN — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) July 10, 2020

If you don’t agree with that fact that Jesus was sinless on earth then you can throw out the whole Bible because that’s the premise Christianity stands on. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) July 10, 2020

No man is my leader. Jesus is my leader. He’s who I follow. What sin are you telling me Jesus committed? — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) July 10, 2020

Unlike Lemon, who as of this writing has yet to respond to any of the backlash over his comments, Dungy showed exactly why Christianity can be so powerful. It gives him a bedrock of belief, and all truth stems from it. Dungy can succinctly and effectively respond to his critics because of the deep well of knowledge he has about his faith.

It’s not clear what, if any, faith Don Lemon has. But it’s abundantly clear that there certainly isn’t a deep well of knowledge behind it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.