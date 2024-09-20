Few coaches in the annals of NFL history are more decorated and more respected than Tony Dungy.

A Super Bowl champion as both a coach and player and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, Dungy’s on-field accolades are impressive enough on their own.

But since retiring in 2008, the 68-year-old Dungy (soon to be 69 come October) has also been drawing accolades and kudos for unabashedly proclaiming his Christian faith.

In fact, there are probably far more people in 2024 who know Dungy for proudly talking about his faith, publicly standing up for prayer, and pushing to decrease fatherlessness, than people who know about his coaching or playing accolades.

And Dungy isn’t stopping anytime soon — no matter how prolific of a public figure he has to take down.

The latest example of this came Thursday, when Dungy pounced on a curious comment made by Vice President Kamala Harris — the topper of the forthcoming Democratic presidential ticket.

Harris, also on Thursday, took to the social media platform X to hammer a common theme of her entire campaign: She’s all about abortion.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree: The government, and certainly Donald Trump, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body,” Harris posted on X.

Harris was responding to a common criticism of pro-abortion Democrats that they’re not beholden to any sort of religious faith.

The vice president’s counter-claims did not sit well with the unabashedly pro-life Dungy.

Dear VP Harris: I hear you make this statement all the time. Exactly what “faith” are you talking about when you say you don’t have to abandon it to support abortion? Are you talking about the Christian faith that says all babies are made in the image of God (Gen 1:26), that God… https://t.co/Lo7v8V4wRm — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 19, 2024

“Dear VP Harris: I hear you make this statement all the time,” Dungy said, while quoting Harris’ post. “Exactly what ‘faith’ are you talking about when you say you don’t have to abandon it to support abortion?”

That comment from Dungy would’ve stung enough on its own, but Dungy came prepared with excerpts from the Bible to truly torpedo Harris’ claims.

“Are you talking about the Christian faith that says all babies are made in the image of God (Gen 1:26), that God places them in the womb (Jer 1:5) and that we should not take any life unjustly (Luke 18:20)?” Dungy asked, most likely facetiously.

A clearly irked Dungy then took another step, blasting the “nebulous,” rule-less (and likely God-less) “faith” that Harris seemed to be peddling.

“Are you talking about that faith or some nebulous, general ‘faith’ that says we’re good enough, and smart enough to make our own decisions?” Dungy asked. “What ‘faith’ are you talking about?”

The post was biting enough, but Dungy also took time to respond to some concerned X users.

One user falsely presented a dichotomy between Harris and the Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump.

Dungy made clear that his post wasn’t about Trump, Harris, Democrats, or Republicans, but about being pro-life first and foremost:

I guess you didn’t see my post last week when I said Donald Trump could not have read Florida Amendment 4 very carefully when he said he was going to vote “Yes” on it. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 19, 2024

“I love what you stand for coach. But how do you support someone like Trump?” one X user asked. “I have never seen post from you criticizing him.”

Dungy replied: “I guess you didn’t see my post last week when I said Donald Trump could not have read Florida Amendment 4 very carefully when he said he was going to vote ‘Yes’ on it.”

Back on Sept. 11, when Dungy was confronted about “supporting” Trump, the longtime coach made it clear he has no candidate of choice:

I don’t have a candidate. I speak for the Lord. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 11, 2024

“I don’t have a candidate,” Dungy said. “I speak for the Lord.”

