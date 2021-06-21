Legendary Singer's Granddaughter Accuses Harris of Bullying Her Mother Until She 'Almost Killed Herself'

Over the weekend, the granddaughter of celebrated singer and civil rights activist Nina Simone accused Vice President Kamala Harris of targeting her family while serving as attorney general of California.

According to Fox News, 22-year-old ReAnna Simone Kelly alleged that “Kamala Harris ‘bullied’ her mother to the point she ‘almost killed herself’” and that Harris’ hard-nosed prosecutorial tactics caused “the family to lose control of Simone’s estate,” which was reportedly “given to white people.”

Venting her frustrations on Twitter, Kelly explained, “My family doesn’t run her estate anymore. It was taken away from us & given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable? Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family.”

Nina’s granddaughter here. My family doesn’t run her estate anymore. It was taken away from us & given to white people. Our family name was DRAGGED in the media. We get NO royalties, nothing. Wanna hold someone accountable?Ask Kamala Harris why she came for my family #NinaSimone https://t.co/mMXOz7iLxn — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

“Ask her why she separated my family,” she continued. “Ask her why my grandmothers estate is in SHAMBLES now. Ask her why we as her family no longer own the rights to anything. Ask her why she bullied my mother in court and my mom almost killed herself from the depression.”

As I said before, Ask her why she separated my family. Ask her why my grandmothers estate is in SHAMBLES now. Ask her why we as her family no longer own the rights to anything. Ask her why she bullied my mother in court and my mom almost killed herself from the depression. — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

Kelly eventually concluded her rant by criticizing Harris for tormenting the family and then having the nerve to play a Nina Simone song at her vice-presidential inauguration, writing that Harris “knew what she was doing.”

The conflict between Harris and the Simone family dates back to 2013, when the state of California, led by then-AG Harris, prosecuted Nina Simone’s daughter, Lisa Simone Kelly, for illegally managing the estate in her own interest instead of that of her deceased mother.

As the Daily Beast reported, “Kelly was accused of ‘breaching her fiduciary duty’ to both the estate and trust, allegedly draining up to $2 million from its coffers, including a $1.5 million deposit into her personal company.”

Ostensibly looking to crack down hard, Harris sought to impose a six million surcharge with over $2.5 million in interest, but the parties eventually reached a settlement.

“Kelly was stripped of her title of estate administrator and agreed to relinquish her rights to Simone’s works,” the Daily Beast continued. “She also was barred from saying or implying that she had any affiliation with her mother’s legacy and estate,” which “never sat right with Kelly and her children.”

In other words, there was alleged corruption involving the management of the Simone estate, which Harris attempted to prosecute. Because this was back when it was good for prosecutors to prosecute crime, Harris — being ambitious and cynical — sought to make a name for herself by throwing the book at a high-profile case.

She came down hard for the same reason she suggested during the presidential campaign that her future running mate was a quasi-white supremacist who would have prevented her from going to integrated schools.

This isn’t the first time that Harris, a self-purported savior of black folks everywhere, has been accused of stepping on black Americans to reach the next rung on the political ladder.

She was also attacked during the campaign for being a harsh prosecutor of marijuana and other drug-related crimes, which Democrats continue to argue disproportionately harms people of color.

Harris is among the most uncompromising supporters of abortion in the country, though the chief victims of abortions in the United States happen to be unborn black babies.

And, of late, Harris has found it less politically convenient to support law enforcement and crime prevention, which has been causing surges in murder rates in cities nationwide, most of which happen to be majority-black.

Nevertheless, this is not a story that the establishment media will run with.

Celebrities attacking Republicans is wonderful. But celebrities attacking Democrats sends the wrong message.

This is especially true when the message would be that Kamala Harris, the First Black, Woman Vice President™, headed up one of America’s premier supposed “systems of white supremacy” and used it to oppress the most supposedly marginalized among us: black women.

But, for Harris, politics is about power and whatever is necessary to grab it.

And, for the media, it is about making sure the right people wield that power, even if that means covering for those who claim to be allies of the very people they ruin.

