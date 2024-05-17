Legendary Songwriter Don McLean Says Prince Harry Should Shut His Mouth

When the prince bashed the King, it was crossing a line, according to singer and songwriter Don McLean.

In a new interview with the U.K.’s Daily Mail, McLean again expressed his resentment that in Prince Harry’s Book “Spare,” he denigrated Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley.

In the book, Harry recalled Graceland being “[d]ark” and “claustrophobic.”

“I walked around saying, ‘The King lived here, you say? Really?”’ Harry wrote.

The book said he stood “in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought, ‘The King’s interior designer must have been on acid.'”

McLean initially issued a reply on social media.

“Prince” Harry should shut his mouth about Graceland and Elvis

He is a hot house orchid , a show horse who never did a thing — Don McLean (@donmclean) January 21, 2023

“‘Prince’ Harry should shut his mouth about Graceland and Elvis,” the man who wrote “American Pie” (the song, not the movie) posted on X. “He is a hot house orchid , a show horse who never did a thing.”

He doubled down on that in his new Mail interview, saying Harry “doesn’t understand that Elvis is like the poor man’s king. He came from nowhere and his recordings are among the greatest ever made.”

“His family were as poor as they could be and Harry criticized Elvis’s home as if he’s comparing it to Buckingham Palace, and that misses the point completely,” he said.

“Here’s a fellow who has been brought up to be mannerly, but you don’t criticize America when you’re living here as our guest,” McLean said.

Prince Harry is a NOT liked im America for many reasons, but for Don McLean, it’s personal. People see Harry for what he is. Classless, Spoiled, entitled, and RUDE. #PrinceHarry #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/Js0u5PFVk6 — FoxyFarmer🦊🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@GardensR4Health) May 17, 2024

McLean said despite living in California, Harry “just doesn’t get America.”

But he does get the art of self-promotion, according to a report in The Daily Beast that relied on what it called a “former royal staffer” it did not name who spoke about the recent Nigerian visit of Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

“Overseas visits might look like jollies, but they are actually a matter of foreign policy. They are about promoting the U.K. and building diplomatic and trade alliances on behalf of the government,” the source said.

“Harry and Meghan have different priorities because they are no longer working royals. But of course the vast majority of the world is ignorant of such distinctions and regard Harry and Meghan as every bit as representative of the royal family as William and Charles, so if these rival foreign tours become a regular thing, it could muddy the waters. The reason they went to Nigeria was to promote Invictus (the Paralympic-style event Harry set up)—and themselves. That’s not what royal tours are about,” the source said.

“Be in no doubt, Harry and Meghan being freelance royals is the stuff of nightmares for the Palace. It’s exactly what the late Queen Elizabeth wanted to avoid,” the source added.

More trips are likely, according to comments Harry made to People magazine.

“It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change,” Harry said.

“There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters. Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work,” he added.

