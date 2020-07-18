Conservative economist and American treasure Thomas Sowell has a warning for Americans:

The 2020 elections could be a “point of no return” for the United States.

Sowell delivered the grim news Sunday during an appearance on conservative commentator Mark Levin’s Fox News Show, “Life, Liberty and Levin” — and appearance that came against a national backdrop of leftist calls to “defund police” amid rising crime and chaos in the streets of major U.S. cities.

“I must say, even though I was regarded as pessimistic, I was never pessimistic enough to think that things would degenerate to the point where they are now,” Sowell told Levin.

“Where adult human beings are talking about getting rid of the police. Where they’re talking about reducing the number of police, reducing the resources put in police work, at a time when murder rates have been skyrocketing over what they were just a year ago in 2019.

“I never dreamed that we would come to this point, it just seems such utter madness. And what is frightening is how many people in responsible positions are caving in to every demand that is made, repeating any kind of nonsense that you’re supposed to repeat. I do believe that we may well reach a point of no return.

“I hope, of course, that will never happen, but there is such a thing as a point of no return. The Roman Empire overcame many problems in its long history, but eventually, it reached the point where it simply could no longer continue on. And much of that was from within, not just the barbarians attacking from outside.”

Sowell, a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, has written some of the most influential conservative books of the late 20th and early 21st centuries on issues ranging from economics to racism.

Levin asked Sowell what he thought of the phrase “systemic racism.”

“It really has no meaning that can be specified and tested in the way that one tests hypotheses,” Sowell replied.

“It does remind me of the propaganda tactics of Joseph Goebbels during the age of the Nazis, in which he was supposed to have said that people will believe any lie if it’s repeated long enough and loud enough and that’s what we’re getting.

“It is one of many words that I don’t think even the people who use it have any clear idea what they are saying. Their purpose is served by having other people cave in.”

Levin brought up the critical importance of this year’s election and compared it to historic U.S. elections of the past.

“I see the 1860 election and the 1864 election as the two most important elections in American history. And now I see 2020 as one of the most important elections in history, even apart from the candidates,” Levin said.

He particularly noted The New York Times infamous “1619 Project,” that seeks to view all of American history through the prism of slavery, versus the ideals of the country’s founding in 1776 during the Revolutionary War.

“We are talking about the 1776 project versus the 1619 project and you can see where the Democrats have tied into the 1619 project and many of the Republicans are trying to defend the founding and the 1776 project. Do you see it that way?” Levin asked.

Thomas made clear the stakes in November.

“What I see is that if the election goes to Biden that there is a good chance that the Democrats will then control all three bran… the two [Houses] of Congress and the White House, and considering the kinds of things that they are proposing, that could well be the point of no return for this country.”

Sowell appeared on Levin’s show to discuss his new book, “Charter Schools and Their Enemies.”

Both the host and his guest viewed public education as playing a role in the intellectual and social morass the nation faces at this moment.

“A lot of the hostility towards the country, towards the founders, towards the founding documents and so forth, that the breeding grounds for this is in public education,” Levin said.

“Absolutely,” Thomas agreed. “If you are serious about mathematics, the English language, science, things like that, you really cannot squander the time of schoolchildren on these other adventures in indoctrination, almost regardless of what the indoctrination is.”

Thomas also noted the stifling of free thought and inquiry in higher education.

“In my career, I have seen it develop. I mean, when I was teaching at Cornell in 1965, we had people of all kinds of persuasions just for the economics department. When I left there, there was an orthodoxy that was put in there and if you didn’t agree with it, you were just out of luck in terms of your career.

“I saw one wonderful young woman, courageous, who stood up for the standards and the academic and behavioral standards. They not only fired her, they made it impossible for her to get another job anywhere else.”

Thomas Sowell is 90 years old now. He has witnessed the left’s long march through American political and academic institutions and has fought their lies for decades through his writing, speaking and teaching.

He knows the threat the left poses to this nation. This goes beyond politics, and the conflict now saturates countless parts of American life.

Hopefully, Americans will be able to pull back from the abyss by electing local, state and national leaders willing to fight against the scourge of left-wing domestic terrorism enabled by Democrats.

And, in the future, Americans must protect their children from the radical leftist indoctrination in schools that helped bring about this precarious moment in our nation’s history in the first place.

