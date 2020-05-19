SECTIONS
News
Print

Legislation To Block Relief 'Bailouts' for Illegal Immigrants Announced

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) participates in a conversation about American foreign strategy and statesmanship at the Hudson Institute on March 18, 2015, in Washington, D.C.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesSen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) participates in a conversation about American foreign strategy and statesmanship at the Hudson Institute on March 18, 2015, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Jason Hopkins
Published May 19, 2020 at 12:11pm
Print

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton announced legislation Tuesday that would prevent state and local governments from using public funds to make coronavirus assistance payments to individuals living in the United States illegally.

Cotton plans to introduce the No Bailouts for Illegal Aliens Act, an amendment to the CARES Act that would restrict any future payments to states or municipalities until they certify they’re not distributing stimulus checks or other payments to illegal aliens.

“Congress passed the CARES Act to help workers impacted by the China virus pandemic, not to give a handout to those who broke our immigration laws,” Cotton said in a prepared statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“The federal government shouldn’t be subsidizing states’ efforts to send cash to illegal aliens.”

Under the auspices of the bill, states or municipalities would be deemed ineligible for further funds provided by the CARES Act if they are not compliant with the certification requirements.

TRENDING: Newsom Uses First Responders as Hostages To Make Sure He Gets Federal COVID Aid

Cotton’s office specifically singled out California, which on Monday began accepting applications from illegal aliens for direct cash assistance.

Cotton’s bill does not affect the loans offered to companies and non-profit groups under the CARES Act, and also does not affect the unemployment measures or relief checks given to American under the CARES Act.

Do you think illegal immigrants should receive coronavirus relief funds?

“States and municipalities that refuse to comply with the certification requirement will not be eligible for CARES Act funds,” Cotton’s office said in a news release.

“The bill will not affect any of the Paycheck Protection Program loans offered under the CARES Act to companies and nonprofit organizations,” the release added.

“The bill also will not affect the unemployment provisions or the relief checks offered to Americans under the CARES Act.”

Introduction of the legislation marks the latest back-and-forth between Democrats and Republicans on the issue of coronavirus relief for those living in the U.S. illegally.

The CARES Act, the first major stimulus bill passed by Congress to provide economic relief to the country, did not allow illegal aliens to be eligible for assistance, sparking protest from some Democratic lawmakers.

RELATED: Poll: Nearly 3 in 4 Americans Blame China for US Coronavirus Death Toll

The House of Representatives, controlled by the Democratic Party, has since passed the HEROES Act, which if signed into law would make many illegal aliens eligible for cash assistance by way of Taxpayer Identification Numbers.

On the day the House Democrats introduced their bill, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy called it a “liberal wishlist that has no chance of becoming law.” The White House has also indicated that the Democrats’ coronavirus package is a no-go.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org. A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jason Hopkins
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Legislation To Block Relief 'Bailouts' for Illegal Immigrants Announced
Couple Arrested for Alleged Role in Cross-Border Kidnappings of Americans
Federal Judge Blocks State's Restrictions on Religious Services
WH Adviser Responds to Obama's Dig Against Trump, Labels Barack's Presidency a 'Kumbaya of Incompetence'
County Sued for Giving Cash to Illegal Immigrants
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×