Share
News

Less Than 1 Hour After Roe Is Struck Down, Missouri Is 1st State to Outlaw Abortion

 By Michael Austin  June 24, 2022 at 10:50am
Share

Less than one hour after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the state of Missouri banned the practice of abortion.

Many states such as Missouri had “trigger laws” on the books that were set to go into effect if the Supreme Court were to issue such a ruling.

On Friday, as the court issued its groundbreaking decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, Mississippi’s pro-life lawmakers finished their decades-long campaign to ban abortion in the state.

Missouri became the first state in the post-Roe era to effectively outlaw abortion.

Trending:
Pelosi Melts Down Over SCOTUS Decision, Accuses Republicans of Coordinated Nationwide Plot


According to The Kansas City Star, lawmakers passed the trigger ban back in 2019. The law was set to go into effect as soon as either Gov. Mike Parsons or Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued an official statement that Roe had been overturned.

Within minutes of the Supreme Court’s decision, Schmitt released such a statement.


“Today, following the United States Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, with the issuance of an attorney general opinion, my Office has yet again reinforced Missouri’s dedication to protecting the sanctity of life, both born and unborn,” Schmitt wrote in a news release.

Do you support abortion bans?

“With this attorney general opinion, my Office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, becoming the first state in the country to do so following the Court’s ruling.”

“My Office has been fighting to uphold the sanctity of life since I became attorney general, culminating in today’s momentous court ruling and attorney general opinion. I will continue the fight to protect all life, born and unborn.”

Missouri has long been a pro-life state.

The state passed a law banning abortion back in 1825 that lasted until the controversial 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalized abortion nationwide.

Twelve other states have trigger laws set to go into effect now that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey have been overturned.

Related:
Pro-Abortion Mob Defaces Memorials to Korea, World War II Veterans in Arizona Capitol Siege


Those states are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennesse, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion think tank, as many as 26 states are “certain or likely” to immediately implement bans on abortion.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Watch: Pro-Abortion Activists Attack Car While Blocking Freeway
Less Than 1 Hour After Roe Is Struck Down, Missouri Is 1st State to Outlaw Abortion
Developing: 'Trigger Laws' Activating Across America, Outlawing Abortion in Wake of Roe Reversal
Watch: Leftists Weep Outside SCOTUS After Roe v. Wade Decision Makes Killing Babies More Difficult
Breaking: Bombshell SCOTUS Right-to-Carry Ruling, Rules Across Entire Nation Just Changed
See more...

Conversation