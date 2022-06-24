Less Than 1 Hour After Roe Is Struck Down, Missouri Is 1st State to Outlaw Abortion

Less than one hour after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the state of Missouri banned the practice of abortion.

Many states such as Missouri had “trigger laws” on the books that were set to go into effect if the Supreme Court were to issue such a ruling.

On Friday, as the court issued its groundbreaking decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, Mississippi’s pro-life lawmakers finished their decades-long campaign to ban abortion in the state.

Missouri became the first state in the post-Roe era to effectively outlaw abortion.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Following the SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, Missouri has just become the first in the country to effectively end abortion with our AG opinion signed moments ago. This is a monumental day for the sanctity of life. pic.twitter.com/Jphy72R4rq — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) June 24, 2022



According to The Kansas City Star, lawmakers passed the trigger ban back in 2019. The law was set to go into effect as soon as either Gov. Mike Parsons or Attorney General Eric Schmitt issued an official statement that Roe had been overturned.

Within minutes of the Supreme Court’s decision, Schmitt released such a statement.

THREAD: Today is a historic day, but we also remember over 60 million innocent lives lost. There was a lot of work behind the scenes before we achieved this incredible victory. Here are some of our efforts to protect all, including the unborn. pic.twitter.com/rI8GTLgr5r — Attorney General Eric Schmitt (@AGEricSchmitt) June 24, 2022



“Today, following the United States Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, with the issuance of an attorney general opinion, my Office has yet again reinforced Missouri’s dedication to protecting the sanctity of life, both born and unborn,” Schmitt wrote in a news release.

“With this attorney general opinion, my Office has effectively ended abortion in Missouri, becoming the first state in the country to do so following the Court’s ruling.”

“My Office has been fighting to uphold the sanctity of life since I became attorney general, culminating in today’s momentous court ruling and attorney general opinion. I will continue the fight to protect all life, born and unborn.”

Missouri has long been a pro-life state.

The state passed a law banning abortion back in 1825 that lasted until the controversial 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalized abortion nationwide.

Twelve other states have trigger laws set to go into effect now that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey have been overturned.

BREAKING: As expected, SCOTUS strikes down Roe and kicks issue of abortion to the states. This will trigger tougher abortion laws in multiple states, including near bans. pic.twitter.com/b7JCbaF6LW — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 24, 2022



Those states are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennesse, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion think tank, as many as 26 states are “certain or likely” to immediately implement bans on abortion.

