Less Than 1 Week of Biden and Multiple States Are Already Rebelling

In his first few days in office, President Joe Biden has issued a slew of troubling executive orders.

Thankfully, America was built as a federal system, giving states the power to fight back — and government officials in both Texas and Montana are doing just that.

Montana’s ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’

On Wednesday, President Biden signed an executive order banning ‘gender identity discrimination’ against transgender individuals — i.e. allowing men who identify as women into female bathrooms, shelters, sports and so forth.

In response, the Montana House Judiciary Committee approved the ‘Save Women’s Sports Act,’ allowing the bill to move to the Montana House of Representatives for a vote, according to Christian News.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Throws Out Trump Lawsuits

Presented by Republican state Rep. John Fuller, House Bill 122 acknowledges the biological differences between men and women, and notes that sports are segregated by sex to promote fair competition.

“The Legislature finds that there are ‘inherent differences between men and women,’ and that these differences ‘remain cause for celebration but not for denigration of the members of either sex or for artificial contracts on an individual’s opportunity,'” the bill reads.

Citing various sources, the bill goes on to note the various biological differences between men and women, including men’s generally “denser, stronger bones, tendons, and ligaments … larger hearts, greater lung volume per body mass, higher blood cell count” and higher level of testosterone, among others.

“Having separate sex-specific teams furthers efforts to promote sex equality, and sex-specific teams accomplish this by providing opportunities for female athletes to demonstrate their skill, strength, and athletic abilities while also providing them with opportunities to obtain recognition and accolades, college scholarships, and the numerous other long-term benefits that flow from success in athletic endeavors,” the bill continues.

Are Joe Biden's policies radical? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1909 Votes) 1% (12 Votes)

The representatives in support of this bill seem to grasp one basic truth that supporters of Biden’s executive order don’t seem to understand: you can’t have both sex-based rights and gender-based rights.

If a biological male can at any point claim all of the rights, privileges and facilities granted to women solely because he feels like it, women won’t have any rights of their own.

Texas’ Deportation Lawsuit

Similarly troublesome to Biden’s move to infringe on women’s rights was his administration’s decision to institute a 100-day deportation freeze.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fought back against the decision on Friday by issuing a lawsuit against the Biden administration.

RELATED: Chief Writer of WaPo’s Fact-Checker Caught Shamelessly Lying in Tweet

I told @DHSgov and @JoeBiden last night to rescind its deportation freeze, which is unconstitutional, illegal, and bad for Texas and the nation. They didn’t budge. So #Texas is bringing them to court. Here’s our lawsuit: https://t.co/oR2cfG85Bz — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) January 22, 2021

“In one of its first of dozens of steps that harm Texas and the nation as a whole, the Biden administration directed DHS to violate federal immigration law and breach an agreement to consult and cooperate with Texas on that law,” Paxton said in a news release.

“Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel.”

“DHS itself has previously acknowledged that such a freeze on deportations will cause concrete injuries to Texas. I am confident that these unlawful and perilous actions cannot stand. The rule of law and security of our citizens must prevail.”

As of Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued the temporary restraining order sought by Texas, barring the U.S. government from enforcing its deportation freeze, according to KDFW-TV.

That was a huge victory not only for Texas Republicans, but also for American conservatives in general. Texas’ lawsuit shows that one reliable strategy going forward, as a buffer against the Biden administration’s far-left agendas, will be to sue to stop the government’s more radical policies from being enacted.

What these two states’ examples show, more than anything else, is how beautiful our federalist government system is.

Just because Republicans lost control of the presidency doesn’t mean all hope is lost.

America is the freest nation in the entire world and thanks to its masterfully designed system of checks and balances, it will likely remain that way for quite some time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.