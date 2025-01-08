Share
News
House Democrats, led by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, right, voted against the Laken Riley Act on Tuesday, with only 48 Democratic representatives voting to pass the bill.
House Democrats, led by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, right, voted against the Laken Riley Act on Tuesday, with only 48 Democratic representatives voting to pass the bill. (Mike Stewart - File / AP ; Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Less Than 25 Percent of Dems Vote for Laken Riley Act, Side with Rapists and Murderers Instead

 By Jack Davis  January 8, 2025 at 7:58am
Share

Despite massive Democratic opposition, the House passed the Laken Riley Act on Tuesday.

Riley, 22, was killed last year on the Athens, Georgia, campus of the University of Georgia.

Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who had a child endangerment charge against him in New York state and a shoplifting charge against him in Georgia prior to Laken’s death, has been charged with killing Riley.

The vote Tuesday was 264-159 in favor of the act, according to the House clerk’s website.

The bill attracted 216 Republican votes, with three members not voting.

On the Democratic side, 48 members of the House voted for the bill, 159 voted against it, and eight did not vote. That means only 22 percent of House Democrats backed the bill.

The bill had been introduced in the previous Congress. It passed 251-170. The clerk of the House recorded 214 Republicans and 37 Democrats supporting the bill, while all 170 opponents were Democrats. The bill did not pass the Senate, which was under Democratic control in 2024. Republicans now have the majority.

Do Democrats care about the safety of Americans?

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said he would co-sponsor the bill, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan later said he would also support the bill in the Senate, where 60 votes are required to pass, meaning it needs Democratic support.

“If we can’t pull up with seven votes … that’s the reason why we lost,” Fetterman said, referencing the 2024 election, in a video posted to X.

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming said Senate Democrats will be under pressure to support the bill, according to NBC.

Related:
Chuck Schumer Is Quietly Working on a Plan to Turn Confirmation Hearings Into a Circus: Report

“People are going to have to make a decision. It’s now a bipartisan bill; Fetterman has now signed on,” Barrasso said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized opposition to the bill, the Mail noted.

“Laken Riley was brutally murdered by an illegal alien that President Biden and the Democrats let into this country with their open border policy,” he said in a statement.

“It is hard to believe after countless horrific stories like Laken’s, any House Democrats would vote against deporting illegal aliens who commit violent crimes against American citizens,” he said.

Johnson said, opposition shows that “some Democrats have ignored the loud and clear message from voters in this election who demanded secure borders, the deportation of violent illegal aliens, and laws that put the safety and security of the American people first.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Gives Special Inauguration Honor to Two Men Injured in July Assassination Attempt
Can't Make This Stuff Up: LA Actually Sent Surplus Fire Fighting Equipment to Ukraine
LA Wildfire Death Toll Doubles Overnight, Medical Examiners 'Not Able to Respond to All Death Locations'
Kenneth Fire Area Being Considered Crime Scene; Arson Suspect Detained by Citizens Nearby
'Biden Brand' Exposed by New Book, Labels Joe as 'Central in His Family's Moneymaking Scheme'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation