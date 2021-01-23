President Joe Biden said Friday there is little his administration can do to address the impact of COVID-19 in the coming months.

Biden’s remarks came during an event in which he signed two executive orders — one to encourage all executive branch agencies to provide economic relief to Americans impacted by the coronavirus and another concerning the federal workforce.

“If we fail to act, there will be a wave of evictions and foreclosures in the coming months as this pandemic rages on because there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” Biden said, according to Fox News.

“The virus is surging. We’re 400,000 dead, expected to reach well over 600,000,” he said according to a White House transcript of his remarks.

Former Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan took issue with the comments.

“Haven’t we been told for months that restrictions and mandates were necessary to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months?” he tweeted.

Biden: “There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months.” Haven’t we been told for months that restrictions and mandates were necessary to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months? pic.twitter.com/BYXDPJorMD — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 22, 2021

Others also noted that Biden appeared to have changed his tone on defeating the virus now that he was in office.

“There is nothing we can do to change the trajectory of this virus the next few months “-Joe Biden C’mon man! I thought you said you were going to end it. — Brian Frazier (@frazdog64) January 23, 2021

Joe Biden November 2020 : “Were eight months into this Pandemic and Donald Trump still doesn’t have a plan to get this virus under control, i do” Joe Biden Today: “There is nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months” ………😳 — N8 (@221Nate) January 23, 2021

Biden pushed Friday for passage of his coronavirus relief package, with he has called the American Rescue Plan.

During his comments, Biden continued to focus on disproven claims regarding his plan to vaccinated 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his administration.

“Yesterday the press asked the question: Is, you know, 100 million enough? A week before, they were saying, ‘Biden, are you crazy? You can’t do 100 million in a hundred days.’ Well, we’re going to, God willing, not only do 100 million, we’re going to do more than that. But this is — we have to do this. We have to move,” he said.

A CNN fact check found that there had never been any groundswell of media claims that his 100 million target was not achievable.

“Biden’s claim is false; it’s not true that there was an initial media consensus that the 100 million goal was impossible. Some of the early news coverage of the goal did not even question whether it was plausible,” CNN wrote.

The issue of whether the goal was ever really a stretch emerged because the U.S. is currently vaccinating more than 900,000 people per day under a vaccination plan developed by the Trump administration.

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is now a White House counselor to Biden, offered his take on the latest virus numbers.

“When you look at the number of new infections that we have, it’s still at a very, very high rate. Hospitalizations are up. There are certain areas of the country, as I think you’re all familiar with, which are really stressed from the standpoint of beds, from the standpoint of the stress on the health care system,” he said.

“However, when you look more recently at the seven-day average of cases — remember, we were going between 300,000 and 400,000, and 200,000 and 300,000. Right now, it looks like it might actually be plateauing in the sense of turning around,” Fauci added.

“Now, there’s good news in that, but you have to be careful that we may not be seeing perhaps an artifact — an artifact of the slowing down following the holidays. So when we see that, we think it’s real.”

“So you have almost paradoxical curves, where you see something plateauing and may be coming down at the same time as hospitalizations and deaths might actually be going up,” he said

