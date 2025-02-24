Share
NBC personality Lester Holt speaking to camera just before the third debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 19, 2016.
NBC personality Lester Holt speaking to camera just before the third debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Oct. 19, 2016. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Lester Holt Out as 'NBC Nightly News' Anchor Months After Network Insisted He Wasn't Going Anywhere

 By Jack Davis  February 24, 2025 at 2:57pm
Lester Holt, who has been the anchor and managing editor of NBC’s “Nightly News” show for the past decade, announced Monday he is stepping down.

Holt said he would leave at the beginning of the summer.

He will remain active with NBC through remaining on  “Dateline,” according to NBC.

Holt has been the main anchor at “Dateline” since 2011.

“A smile comes to my face when I think that with Nightly News, and Dateline, I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history,” Holt wrote to staff members.

“As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride,” he said.

NBC did not name a successor to Holt.

The news came just over six months since Puck News reported that Holt might be leaving the spot, according to a post on X.

At the time, NBC responded to the speculation with a statement that said, “This is false. There have been no discussions or plans by Lester or by NBC News for him to change his role.”

The New York Post reported that senior national correspondent Tom Llamas could be a contender for Holt’s job.

NBC News Executive Vice President of Programming Janelle Rodriguez informed colleagues of the news on Monday.

“A short time ago, Lester shared with his team that after 10 years as the NBC Nightly News anchor, he’s taking on a dedicated full-time role at Dateline, his second home. Lester will continue at the helm of Nightly until early summer before he devotes his energy to the rapidly-expanding powerhouse that is Dateline,” Rodriguez wrote, according to Fox News.

Holt’s departure comes amid a turnover in the media business.

As noted by Variety, Chuck Todd, the “Meet the Press” host, left NBC in January.

Andrea Mitchell, a longtime NBC and MSNBC presence, recently stepped away.

Further, Joy Reid lost her MSNBC show. Over at CNN, Jim Acosta was shifted to a late night spot, prompting him to quit.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation