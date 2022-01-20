Share
President Joe Biden listens to a question during his news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

'Let the 25th Amendment Discussions Begin': Biden's News Conference a Total Failure as Reactions Roll In

 By Samantha Chang  January 20, 2022 at 11:04am
President Joe Biden seemed to confirm the dark suspicions of millions of Americans that he’s mentally unfit during his rambling, two-hour news conference on Thursday.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, who was the White House physician to former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, reiterated his grave concerns about Biden’s mental sharpness.

“He’s totally disconnected from reality,” Jackson tweeted Thursday during Biden’s first news conference in 10 months.

The blundering 79-year-old repeatedly lost his train of thought and slurred his words during the event to mark his first year as president.

“He has NO IDEA what’s going on,” the congressman tweeted. “It’s no surprise he’s been kept locked away in the basement. This is an EMBARRASSMENT.”

Jackson pointed out that Biden completely ignored a question from a White House correspondent about his flailing mental acuity.

“BIDEN JUST IGNORED A QUESTION ABOUT HIS COGNITIVE DECLINE! Something is WRONG with him,” he tweeted. “This man IS NOT qualified to be President!!”

The congressman added: “I am demanding he have a cognitive test NOW. There’s too much on the line, we need to know!”

Jackson was referencing a polite but direct question posed by James Rosen, the chief White House correspondent for Newsmax.

“A poll released this morning by Politico Morning Consult found 49 percent of registered voters disagreeing with the statement, ‘Joe Biden is mentally fit,'” Rosen said.

Biden derisively tried to brush off the question, but a persistent Rosen followed up, asking, “Why do you suppose such large segments of the American electorate have come to harbor such profound concerns about your cognitive fitness?”

The career politician awkwardly replied, “I have no idea.” Then he quickly called on another reporter.

Meanwhile, Biden was widely panned by numerous social media commentators, who said the news conference was an epic disaster.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak tweeted six words that Biden surely didn’t want to hear: “Let the 25th Amendment discussions begin.” The amendment provides a process for the vice president to assume power if the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Conservative radio host Clay Travis slammed the “incredibly embarrassing press conference,” saying Biden underperformed despite responding to “a pre-approved list of questioners on a list given to him.”

Media strategist Caleb Hull noted that Biden dismissed his abysmal approval ratings as fake (“I don’t believe the polls”) and even suggested that the 2020 election and the forthcoming 2022 midterm elections could be rigged.

Reminder: The corporate media brutally attacked Trump for making similar remarks.

“Isn’t this everything that made Trump ‘literally Hitler’?” Hull tweeted.

Democrats and their corporate media lapdogs have screeched for the past year that questioning election results is “treason” and “terrorism.”

But if you’re a Democrat, you can call GOP election victories “illegitimate” with impunity.

Hypocritical Democrats and their media minions who disingenuously questioned Trump’s mental fitness for four years are now curiously silent about Biden’s bewildering babbling.

Although people laugh about it, Biden’s faltering mental fitness is not a joke. It is a pressing national security threat that will haunt him for the rest of his presidency.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Conversation

