Republican Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears took a strong stand for individual liberty Sunday as she said forcing the coronavirus vaccine on those who do not need it is wrong.

Sears appeared on the CNN show “State of the Union” on Sunday, where she tried to talk common sense to host Dana Bash.

“Let’s ask ourselves, if the purpose of the COVID vaccine is to prevent us from getting COVID, then why is it that those who have had COVID must get the vaccine?” she said as she began staking out her position.

“The one doesn’t follow the other. And so there are people who, when they get COVID, they also get the monoclonal antibody therapy. And it’s working. It’s working very well in Florida, if you notice what’s happening there. And so one size doesn’t fit all,” she said.

Sears said that supporting a sensible approach does not mean she opposes the vaccine.







“Now, I have said, get the vaccine, and that if you’re not going to get the vaccine, then do what’s necessary to keep yourself safe, keep other people safe. But let me ask you this question. If you have the mask on, then why does somebody else have to wear the mask? You’ve got the mask. You have got the vaccine. … You’re fully protected. You’re armored,” she said.

Sears noted that many issues around vaccine mandates and mask-wearing edicts relate to the core of the American spirit.

“I think, ultimately, we have to remember that we’re America. We love our freedom. We love our liberty. People are dying to get into this country so that they can do well for themselves and their families. Let’s not make it like some other countries. Let’s let liberty shine,” she said.

Is it a relief to hear someone talk common sense on CNN? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (504 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

After Bash then asked about the vaccine becoming a political issue, Sears left no doubt where she stood.

“I’m not going to force anybody to [get vaccinated],” she said.

She then noted how Democrats made the vaccine a political issue when former President Donald Trump was in the White House.

“Now, you talk about it’s become politicized, this COVID-19 vaccine, and it has. In fact, our president, President Biden, and Vice President Harris themselves both said they would not trust any vaccine that was developed by the Trump administration. That was before their election,” she said.

“After their election, they were singing a different song. And now everybody has to be vaccinated. In fact, President Biden, when he was candidate Biden, said that he would not force vaccines on us. And here we are.”

Sears mocked the Biden administration’s claim to be following any brand of science.

“I mean, what are we really believing? Then we say we’re going to go along with whatever the health and the sciences say. Well, then his very own FDA 16-2 voted against booster shots. Then what happens? He comes out. His CDC director says they’re going to have booster shots. What science are we following?” she said.

“Then we hear that, at the border, people are coming in, COVID, no mask, no anything, and they’re being let into the general population. But then the rest of us who are here have to mask up. What is the science? Can somebody tell us what to finally believe? This is the problem. It is all politicized.”

After trying to explain why the experts keep changing their tune, Bash then pushed Sears to disclose her vaccination status.

Sears nimbly moved around the question.

“As I said, America, if it’s nothing else, it’s about liberty. It’s about being able to live your life free from the government telling you what to do,” she responded.

“And so we understand this thing about slippery slopes. The minute that I start telling you about my vaccine status, we’re going to be down the bottom of the mountain trying to figure out how we got there, because now you want to know what’s in my DNA. You’re going to want to know this, that and the other,” Sears added.

“In New York, you see, we have people, waiters — waiters — asking people their vaccination status. And, by the way, do you know what else they require? A photo ID to determine if this vaccine card you’re presenting is really you.”

Sears then issued her bottom line.

“Who are we fooling? Come on. Let’s say you get the vaccine. Go ahead and get the vaccine. If that’s what you want to do, get the vaccine. Don’t force it on anybody else. We know — and, by the way, media, they’re not telling us that people are suffering as a result of getting the vaccine, that they have all kinds of problems,” she said.

“I understand it might be the minuscule. But when you’re the one out of 30,000 that gets it, it’s important to you. So we need to tell the good, the bad and the ugly about the vaccine.”

Later in the interview, Bash asked Sears if Kyle Rittenhouse should be “lionized.”

“I think we ought to let the American justice system speak for itself,” she said.

“There’s one verse I have used throughout my campaign written by a Jewish politician, King David, Psalm 133. ‘How good and pleasant it is when brothers and sisters live together in peace and harmony.'” she added.

“Can we allow this scab to finally heal? Can we stop picking up the wounds? We need a president who comes out and says, ‘Let’s just get together. Let’s figure it out.'”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.