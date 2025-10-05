They Let Out Murderers but Keep Me Here: Colorado Political Prisoner Tina Peters Sends Letter Pleading for US Marshals to Save Her

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has spoken out after spending a year in prison as part of her nine-year sentence in Colorado over her actions during the 2020 election.

According to USA Today, Peters was convicted of seven charges in October 2024 relating to Mesa County’s voting machines, including attempting to influence a public servant, first-degree official misconduct, and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.

A March 2022 indictment of Peters said that in 2020, she and deputy clerk Belinda Knisley granted access to voting machines to an outside entity who claimed to be an IT consultant to acquire a security clearance.

The supposed consultant was given access to information and data, which was later posted online.

The voting machines were later replaced.

Peters wrote on Oct. 1 via social media platform X, “As I approach 365 days in this hellhole — tomorrow marks one full year, and Friday is the anniversary of the day they shackled me and dragged me out of the courtroom — my chest hurts just thinking about it. It’s seared into my mind.

“I’ve been deprived of everything everyone else takes for granted: going to a restaurant, driving somewhere, flying, being with whoever I want, seeing my granddaughter, visiting my mother who’ll be 97 next month. All of that, gone.

“I’m a political prisoner suffering cruel and unusual punishment, just like Tore called out in her amicus brief. How many whistleblowers, reports, and proofs do we need? We have already proven it all — yet here I am, in a medium-security prison with murderers, the worst of the worst.

“People serving life for gruesome murders, featured on Dateline and 20/20. I was just in the gym with one — she’s sweet to me, but that’s the reality I’m living every day. For what? Protecting elections?”

Outlets like USA Today and Axios branded Peters an “election denier,” so the truth is she had concerns about the integrity and the 2020 election — many people still do — and decided to have someone take a closer look at the software.

President Donald Trump has called for her release, writing on Truth Social, “FREE TINA PETERS, a brave and innocent Patriot who has been tortured by Crooked Colorado politicians, including the big Mail-In Ballot supporting the governor of the State. Let Tina Peters out of jail, RIGHT NOW.

“She did nothing wrong, except catching the Democrats cheat in the Election. She is an old woman, and very sick. If she is not released, I am going to take harsh measures!!!”

According to the Associated Press, District Judge Matthew Barrett told Peters at her sentencing, “I am convinced you would do it all over again if you could. You’re as defiant as any defendant this court has ever seen,” telling her, “You are no hero. You abused your position and you’re a charlatan.”

Peters is being kept in prison while repeated offenders are released who pose a danger to society, only to go only to murder innocent people.

She has linked to her website, where updates are posted about her situation and donations can be made for her legal fund.

We all need to be praying for this woman.

She had the courage to question the Biden regime’s ridiculous election victory of 81 million votes and is now paying for it.

