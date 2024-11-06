Share
Elon Musk speaks at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Oct. 27.
Elon Musk speaks at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Oct. 27. (Jabin Botsford - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

'Let That Sink In': Musk Post Celebratory Election Message on X

 By C. Douglas Golden  November 5, 2024 at 11:37pm
One of former President Donald Trump’s top surrogates was having the time of his life Tuesday night into Wednesday morning — and he’s ready to move into government, at least according to his social media account.

Elon Musk, the Tesla/SpaceX/X impresario who has been the target of much of the left’s ire this election cycle, photoshopped himself into a photo of the Oval Office along with a sink.

“Let that sink in,” Musk wrote along with the photo.

The picture of him, in case you didn’t recognize it, is from when he moved into his newly purchased social media platform headquarters.

“It’s a reference to when he took over Twitter, now X, and began shaking up operations at the social media company,” the Associated Press noted.

“Trump has said Musk, the world’s richest man, would help him streamline government,” the AP added.

It wasn’t the only epic post from Musk, who spent the night on his favorite platform.

After it became painfully apparent that the number of paths Harris had to victory was diminishing rapidly, Musk posted, “Game, set and match.”

He also noted that there had been record usage on X — yes, I think it deserves to be called X after this victory, damn all the references to the “platform formerly known as Twitter” — on Election Day.

And, as Musk noted after his “sink” post: “You are the media now.”

And, while Trump hasn’t won officially yet, it was plain to see that Musk was busy calling his shots.

“The future is going to be so [lit emoji],” Musk wrote, along with a picture of himself with Trump.

What role Musk takes in a future Trump administration — if any — remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure, though: America’s most unique inventor has been the most entertaining person in the 2024 race not named Donald Trump, and that’s paying off in spades for him.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation