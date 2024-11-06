'Let That Sink In': Musk Post Celebratory Election Message on X

One of former President Donald Trump’s top surrogates was having the time of his life Tuesday night into Wednesday morning — and he’s ready to move into government, at least according to his social media account.

Elon Musk, the Tesla/SpaceX/X impresario who has been the target of much of the left’s ire this election cycle, photoshopped himself into a photo of the Oval Office along with a sink.

“Let that sink in,” Musk wrote along with the photo.

Let that sink in pic.twitter.com/XvYFtDrhRm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

The picture of him, in case you didn’t recognize it, is from when he moved into his newly purchased social media platform headquarters.

“It’s a reference to when he took over Twitter, now X, and began shaking up operations at the social media company,” the Associated Press noted.

“Trump has said Musk, the world’s richest man, would help him streamline government,” the AP added.

It wasn’t the only epic post from Musk, who spent the night on his favorite platform.

After it became painfully apparent that the number of paths Harris had to victory was diminishing rapidly, Musk posted, “Game, set and match.”

Game, set and match — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

He also noted that there had been record usage on X — yes, I think it deserves to be called X after this victory, damn all the references to the “platform formerly known as Twitter” — on Election Day.

Record usage of this platform!! pic.twitter.com/SfWyi9kBWd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

And, as Musk noted after his “sink” post: “You are the media now.”

You are the media now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

And, while Trump hasn’t won officially yet, it was plain to see that Musk was busy calling his shots.

🇺🇸🇺🇸The future is gonna be so 🔥 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/x56cqb6oT5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2024

“The future is going to be so [lit emoji],” Musk wrote, along with a picture of himself with Trump.

What role Musk takes in a future Trump administration — if any — remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure, though: America’s most unique inventor has been the most entertaining person in the 2024 race not named Donald Trump, and that’s paying off in spades for him.

