Letitia James' Bad Day Gets Worse as She's Confronted at Town Hall: 'How Does It Feel to Know That You Will Be in Prison?'

An absolute social media legend delivered a troll for the ages.

At a town hall on Thursday, a TikTok user named “doge45_47” recorded himself as he asked New York State Attorney General Letitia James, “How does it feel to know that you will be in prison?”

Earlier in the day, a report surfaced that the Justice Department and the FBI field office in Albany, New York, have opened an investigation of James’ potentially fraudulent real estate and mortgage-related activities — ironically the same charges she brought in her politically motivated witch hunt against President Donald Trump.

James, of course, deserves both prosecution and significant jail time, if nothing else for her banana-republic-style approach to justice.

The real story here, however, involves the hilarious troll who calls himself “doge45_47.”

“Yes, yes, yes,” the man said in a TikTok video. “My question is for Tush James.”

I spit out my water. Tush James? This legend stood up at a town hall, in front of James, and made a reference to her considerable backside?

“Will you apologize to President Trump for wasting millions of dollars, and the state of New York, for a witch trial?” he continued.

The Democrats’ lemmings in the audience began booing, which only made it more delicious.

“And how does it feel to know that you will be imprisoned for mortgage fraud?” he added.

When the boos began to intensify, the legend doubled down.

“How does it feel? How does it feel, Tush?” he asked.

Then, the man escorted himself out of the town hall before security had a chance. Why security should have involved itself remains a mystery.

On his way out, however, the legend got in one more plug for his favorite president.

“Trump ’28, baby!” he yelled.

Meanwhile, a separate video, posted to the social media platform X, showed James’ reaction.

In short, the repellent attorney general responded with the kind of phony noblesse oblige one would expect.

“We want to thank him for coming,” James told the jeering crowd. “We respect all opinions. Everybody knows those allegations are baseless. They’re discredited, and so we want to thank him.”

The look on her face, however, betrayed something other than amusement or magnanimity.

BREAKING: Letitia James confronted at a Town Hall after the FBI launched an investigation: “Will you apologize to President Trump and the state of NY for wasting millions of dollars for a witch trial and how does it feel to know that you will be in prison for mortgage fraud?” pic.twitter.com/HNT1vQMry8 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 9, 2025

In sum, few public figures in recent memory have deserved a comeuppance more than James does. Whether or not part of that comeuppance takes place in a courtroom, time will tell.

Meanwhile, there is something about an insult comic-style troll with a New York accent. Thank you, “doge45_47,” for making me cry from laughter.

