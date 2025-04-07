New York State Democratic Attorney General Letitia James butchered a passage of Scripture and claimed that Jesus Christ is protecting her as she opposes President Donald Trump.

James said at a convention for the National Action Network, the racial grifting organization led by top race grifter Al Sharpton, that Trump represents “sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity” to her.

But after mashing together four relatively big words to sound sophisticated, James also invoked divine words to describe her crusade against the current White House.

“Faith and fear can never share the same space, and so I’m covered by the blood,” she declared while thrusting her index finger upward toward heaven.

“I’m not afraid of Donald Trump. You can come after me, but no enemy — nothing formed against me will perish,” she said, stumbling over the verse.

James was ostensibly trying to quote Isaiah 54:17, which says that “no weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on President Trump: “Each and every time he issues an illegal executive order I am going to stand up to him because he represents to me sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” pic.twitter.com/x8kSlHav5b — CSPAN (@cspan) April 4, 2025



It’s clearly been a while since James darkened the doorstep of a real church.

That reality is even more apparent when considering the sort of practices she is trying to protect.

Is God on the side of Letitia James? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (1 Votes) No: 98% (44 Votes)

Trump recently directed all federal agencies to make sure that hospitals taking federal grant funds “end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children.”

But James wrote a letter to New York hospitals saying they are violating state law if they decide to withhold such chemical and surgical mutilation.

“Electing to refuse services to a class of individuals based on their protected status, such as withholding the availability of services from transgender individuals based on their gender identity or their diagnosis of gender dysphoria, while offering such services to cisgender individuals, is discrimination under New York law,” James threatened.

Like virtually every other leading Democrat these days, James is also a zealot for abortion.

Just last month, she was gloating after the pro-life group Red Rose Rescue was handed a legal loss for the crime of interrupting child sacrifice at abortion mills.

“This is a monumental victory for the rule of law, for reproductive freedom, and for every patient who has been harassed, intimidated, or blocked from accessing the health care they need,” she proclaimed.

She even called abortion procedures “essential medical services.”

In case it’s not yet obvious, James is indeed “covered by the blood,” but it’s the blood of New York’s own unborn children, not to mention the children mutilated under procedures she is forcing New York hospitals to continue.

She may think that Trump is engaged in “sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

But rebelling against a holy, righteous, and almighty God, especially by facilitating the murder of his most defenseless image-bearers, is the height of both ignorance and stupidity.

God is not mocked.

James can rest assured that she has no protection from the Most High against any weapon formed against her, and she can be certain that such weapons are currently being prepared for her, if she does not repent and seek the blood of Christ in sincerity and truth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.