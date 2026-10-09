Letitia James Hit with 52-Count 'Indictment' from Her Republican Opponent

With less than a month to go before Election Day, the Republican candidate hoping to unseat New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued her own “indictment” of James.

Republican Saritha Komatireddy said James has been so fixated on ballooning her image on the national political stage as a Democrat ready to rumble with the Trump administration that she has neglected the people of New York.

The “indictment” from “the exasperated people of New York” said James “has been derelict in the office of Attorney General of the State of New York.”

“The People do not allege that the defendant has been idle. They allege that she has been busy with the wrong things. While the defendant built a national reputation, much of the work of the office went undone,” the document said.

https://t.co/c2g1ORGrlJ — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 8, 2026

The document noted that James “asked for the job of chief law enforcement officer of the State. She asked twice. The question in every count below is not whether she was the only official who could have acted. It is whether she, holding the most powerful law office in New York, acted at all.”

Should voters be concerned about political stunts in the Attorney General's office? Yes, it undermines public trust No, it's just politics as usual It depends on the context Unsure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it undermines public trust 99% (373 votes) No, it's just politics as usual 1% (2 votes) It depends on the context 0% (1 vote) Unsure 0% (0 votes)

“Reported hate crimes rose sharply on the defendant’s watch, and Jewish New Yorkers are the targets of most of them. She has criminal and civil authority over hate crimes and a unit to use it,” the document said. However, it added, James did not use that authority in multiple cases listed in the document.

At the end of the document, it said, “Plaintiffs demand a trial by jury on every count. The jury is the electorate of the State of New York. It returns its verdict on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.”

A representative of James’s campaign mocked the “indictment” as a stunt.

“Attorney General Letitia James files real lawsuits in real courts every day to protect New Yorkers’ rights and their wallets,” a James campaign representative said, according to Fox News.

“While Saritha Komatireddy spent today writing this press release, the attorney general announced the arrest and indictment of a Queens pharmacy owner for defrauding Medicaid to the tune of $31 million,” the representative said.

A representative for Komatireddy said James has a long history of political stunts that seek to obscure her lack of performance.

https://t.co/PQAtzLOHOn — Saritha Komatireddy (@sarithaforny) October 8, 2026

“Tish James is one to talk about campaign stunts! Her entire tenure as attorney general has been one long political campaign stunt,” Nicole Kiprilov said.

“While Letitia was busy chasing her next political headline, crime rose 26 percent, homelessness rose 38 percent, and New York became the laughingstock of the nation in prosecuting Medicaid fraud — dead last. Those are the real consequences of an Attorney General more interested in political theater than public safety,” she said.

A Siena University poll last month showed James with 52 percent support against 39 percent for Komatireddy in the deep-blue state, a drop of five points from August for the incumbent, according to the New York Post.

James, 67, is seeking her third term.

Komatireddy, 42, has been a federal prosecutor in Brooklyn’s Eastern District of New York.

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