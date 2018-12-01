Read the Incredible Letter George HW Bush Wrote to Bill Clinton on His Inauguration Day

George Herbert Walker Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Friday at the age of 94.

Bush served as president from 1989 to 1993 after two terms as vice president under President Ronald Reagan.

However, he lost his bid for re-election to Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992.

On the day that Bush left the Oval Office for the last time as president of the United States, he penned a remarkable letter to his successor.

The letter, dated Jan. 20, 1993, read:

“Dear Bill,

“When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that too.

“I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents described.

“There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course.

“You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.

“Your success is now our country’s success. I am rooting for you.

“Good Luck –

“George.”

Many shared the letter on social media as a reminder of Bush’s class, character and kindness.

During his own inauguration on Jan. 20, 1989, the 41st president shared what he believed made America great.

“America is never wholly herself unless she is engaged in high moral principle,” Bush said. “We as a people have such a purpose today. It is to make kinder the face of the nation and gentler the face of the world.”

