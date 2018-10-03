SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Letter from Ford’s Boyfriend Alleges She Lied Under Oath

Dr. Christine Ford, left, has been accused in a letter by a former boyfriend of lying during some of her testimony last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images; Fox News / Twitter screen shotDr. Christine Ford, left, has been accused in a letter by a former boyfriend of lying during some of her testimony last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images; Fox News / Twitter screen shot)

By Jack Davis
at 8:17am
Print

The Senate Judiciary Committee has received a letter from a former boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford that contradicts parts of her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct from a party when both were in high school. Ford has said that she passed a polygraph examination concerning her allegations against Kavanaugh.

During her testimony last week at a special hearing on her allegations, Ford said she “never” had “any discussions with anyone … on how to take a polygraph.” She also said she had not “given any tips or advice to anyone who was looking to take a polygraph test.

However, the letter obtained by Fox News, with the name of the individual redacted, claims Ford had helped a friend prepare for a polygraph.

TRENDING: Kyle Kashuv Attacks Maxine Waters for Allegedly Revealing Sensitive GOP Information

“I witnessed Dr. Ford help (Monica L.) McLean prepare for a potential polygraph exam,” the letter said.

Ford “explained in detail what to expect, how polygraphs worked and helped (the friend) become familiar and less nervous about the exam,” the letter said.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has asked Ford’s legal team for extensive notes from her therapist sessions and polygraph.

Do you question Christine Ford’s credibility?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Grassley said it was “not justified” for Ford to continue to demand she should keep material private while using it in public as the basis for her claims against Kavanaugh. He also chided Ford’s legal team for a “lack of candor” for not sharing its communications with media outlets prior to Ford telling her story to The Post.

Although the information Grassley wanted has not been forthcoming, what has appeared was a new allegation of sexual misconduct leveled against Kavanaugh form his time at Yale.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, swatted away calls for that to be investigated, saying the accuser had no facts, the Washington Examiner reported.

“All he alleges is that he once witnessed a salacious party at a house owned by Judge Kavanaugh’s undergraduate fraternity,” Grassley wrote. “He proposes that someone search Judge Kavanaugh’s calendars … to determine whether he attended a fraternity party at some point in 1987 or 1988. And that’s it.”

Grassley said the confirmation process had reached “a new level of absurdity with this allegation” and “my investigators have serious work to do.” Democrats, he said, have “refused to engage with the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh in any meaningful way.”

RELATED: Kavanaugh Accuser Makes More Demands for Hearing

The letter from Ford’s former boyfriend also contradicted her alleged fear of flying and small spaces. The man, who dated from from 1992 to 1998, said Ford had no difficulty boarding airplanes and was very happy to live in a small apartment with one door.

Ford told the Senate last week that she developed a fear of confined spaces as a result of the alleged attack that took place in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the incident alleged by Ford ever took place.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s.Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images

New Kavanaugh Accuser’s Story Doesn’t Match Police Report

Jack Davis

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Kellyanne Comes Forward as a Sexual Assault Victim with Incredible Message for Kavanaugh

Jacquelyn Finn

In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.Lauren Victoria Burke / AP Photo

Senate Candidate Hits Democrats with Investigation Announcement for Ellison

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pictured at the table during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Top House Judiciary Dem Warns of Another Kavanaugh Investigation if Dems Take Over

Steven Beyer

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Megyn Kelly Calls Out Avenatti-Backed Accuser

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell speaking on the floor of the Senate.Mitch McConnell Senate office / video screen shot

McConnell Says Charades End This Week: Mr. President, We’re Going To Vote

Chris Agee

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says political partisanship has no place on the Supreme Court.CNN screen shot

Jeff Flake Takes a Shot at Kavanaugh: ‘We Can’t Have This on the Court’

Jack Davis

New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, left, and Hillary Clinton at the 2013 confirmation hearing for John Kerry as secretary of state.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Hillary Appearing with Dem. Senator Accused of Sex with Underage Girls, Media Silent

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.