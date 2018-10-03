Letter from Ford’s Boyfriend Alleges She Lied Under Oath

The Senate Judiciary Committee has received a letter from a former boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford that contradicts parts of her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct from a party when both were in high school. Ford has said that she passed a polygraph examination concerning her allegations against Kavanaugh.

During her testimony last week at a special hearing on her allegations, Ford said she “never” had “any discussions with anyone … on how to take a polygraph.” She also said she had not “given any tips or advice to anyone who was looking to take a polygraph test.

However, the letter obtained by Fox News, with the name of the individual redacted, claims Ford had helped a friend prepare for a polygraph.

BREAKING: Fox’s @johnrobertsFox obtains letter from Ford ex-boyfriend alleging: dated for 6 yrs, never told of sex assault, Ford coached friend on taking polygraph, flew frequently w/o expressing any fear of flying/tight spaces/limited exits. Doesn’t want to b/c “involved”. pic.twitter.com/jVeW0qaJD0 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 3, 2018

“I witnessed Dr. Ford help (Monica L.) McLean prepare for a potential polygraph exam,” the letter said.

Ford “explained in detail what to expect, how polygraphs worked and helped (the friend) become familiar and less nervous about the exam,” the letter said.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has asked Ford’s legal team for extensive notes from her therapist sessions and polygraph.

Grassley said it was “not justified” for Ford to continue to demand she should keep material private while using it in public as the basis for her claims against Kavanaugh. He also chided Ford’s legal team for a “lack of candor” for not sharing its communications with media outlets prior to Ford telling her story to The Post.

Although the information Grassley wanted has not been forthcoming, what has appeared was a new allegation of sexual misconduct leveled against Kavanaugh form his time at Yale.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, swatted away calls for that to be investigated, saying the accuser had no facts, the Washington Examiner reported.

Another strong letter by Chuck Grassley https://t.co/6aRPz7Fl1s — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 2, 2018

“All he alleges is that he once witnessed a salacious party at a house owned by Judge Kavanaugh’s undergraduate fraternity,” Grassley wrote. “He proposes that someone search Judge Kavanaugh’s calendars … to determine whether he attended a fraternity party at some point in 1987 or 1988. And that’s it.”

Grassley said the confirmation process had reached “a new level of absurdity with this allegation” and “my investigators have serious work to do.” Democrats, he said, have “refused to engage with the allegations against Judge Kavanaugh in any meaningful way.”

The letter from Ford’s former boyfriend also contradicted her alleged fear of flying and small spaces. The man, who dated from from 1992 to 1998, said Ford had no difficulty boarding airplanes and was very happy to live in a small apartment with one door.

Ford told the Senate last week that she developed a fear of confined spaces as a result of the alleged attack that took place in the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the incident alleged by Ford ever took place.

