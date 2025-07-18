We Have the Letter: Read Trump Doctor's Full Diagnosis of President's New Condition

When it comes to President Donald Trump’s health, the bottom line is really all that matters.

After the country endured four years of a doddering President Joe Biden, who started his administration frail and got worse with every passing year, the condition of the chief executive has taken on new importance.

And when it comes to a letter from White House physician Sean P. Barbabella regarding his recent examination of the president to evaluate bruises on Trump’s hands and swelling in his lower legs, the bottom line was what every American, regardless of politics, should be hoping for.

The White House has posted Barbabella’s letter on the administration’s briefing page — a welcome transparency compared to the Biden years — and it contains Barbabella’s description of Trump’s condition with a welcome conclusion:

“Summary: President Trump remains in excellent health.”

Barbabella described the bruising on Trump’s hand as being a natural consequence of frequent handshaking — an occupational hazard for the most sought-after politician in the United States, and probably the world.

As to the leg swelling, Barbabella dismissed it as a symptom of “chronic venous insufficiency,” which he called “a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read Barbadella’s letter to reporters during Thursday’s news briefing — another welcome change from the previous administration, when then-White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would spin lies about Biden’s health to a sympathetic and deliberately credulous press corps. (“Cheap fakes,” she called videos of Biden’s obvious decline.)

.@PressSec on the President Trump’s health: “I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hand and also swelling in the president’s legs … All results [of a recent physical exam] were within normal limits.” pic.twitter.com/aTjaAusCxw — CSPAN (@cspan) July 17, 2025

As might be expected, there was a flood of responses on social media — from Trump supporters, from Trump haters, and with some going off-topic to demand the Epstein files. But many drew inevitable comparisons to the Biden years.

Transparency, how refreshing!!! — Texanz34 (@texanz34) July 17, 2025

Imagine if we had an actual press that reported on Biden’s health. — Toni Gering (@ToniGering) July 17, 2025

This never happened under Joe Bribem. His doctor wouldn’t answer a single question about his health. NotAOne — IronHorsey 🇺🇸 (@IronHorsey2000) July 17, 2025

Barbabella’s letter consists of five paragraphs, some more heavily laden with medical jargon than others, but the bottom line is what Americans need to see.

It’s what they couldn’t see for four years.

