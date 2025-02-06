After Letter Schumer Just Got from Trump's DOJ, He Probably Should Have Asked Biden for a Pardon

President Donald Trump has learned firsthand that heated political rhetoric from the left comes with very real consequences.

Now his team appears poised to take such rhetoric seriously.

Back in March 2020, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, rattled his saber at Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch as they considered cases related to abortion.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch! I want to tell you, Kavanaugh!” Schumer screeched to a crowd on the steps of the Supreme Court building, according to PJ Media.

“You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer added.

“You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price.”

When I hear the name Chuck Schumer, “bipartisanship” does not come to mind: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” https://t.co/SxzxR3HB27 pic.twitter.com/nnGz2aP5tb — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) November 13, 2024



Those comments were made almost five years ago, but to the Trump administration, they may as well have been made yesterday.

United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Ed Martin sent a letter one day after Trump retook office asking Schumer about those remarks.

“I respectfully request that you clarify your comments from March 4, 2020,” Martin wrote, citing the heated language uttered at the rally, according to a copy of the document obtained by the National Legal and Policy Center.

“We take threats against public officials very seriously. I look forward to your cooperation with my letter of inquiry after request,” Martin continued.

The fact that Trump prosecutors are digging up unhinged rhetoric from five years ago shows they mean business.

But Martin is also dealing with much more recent threats directed at other Trump-aligned figures in the government.

After some staffers at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency were publicly targeted by leftists with threats of violence, Martin wrote another letter to Musk promising that they would be protected.

“At this time, I ask that you utilize me and my staff to assist in protecting the DOGE work and the DOGE workers,” he said to Musk.

“Any threats, confrontations, or other actions in any way that impact their work may break numerous laws,” Martin added. “Let me assure you of this: we will pursue any and all legal action against anyone who impedes your work or threatens your people.”

Martin also made specific reference to past leftist violence that now-former President Joe Biden and his staff used to let slide.

“We will not act like the previous administration who looked the other way as the Antifa and BLM rioters as well as thugs with guns trashed our capital city,” he continued.

Beyond Martin and other administration officials, Trump himself is clearly very aware of how heated rhetoric can lead to meaningful violence, especially when said violence is left unchecked by law enforcement.

The media, after all, spent a decade calling Trump every pejorative under the sun, quite possibly feeding into two attempts on his life during the campaign.

Trump has had enough of unchecked chaos that leftists inflict on our society.

And frankly, so has the rest of the country.

