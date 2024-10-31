'Who Is Letting This Happen?': Biden Caught Biting Babies in Absurd Scene at WH Halloween Celebration

When Vice President Kamala Harris took over the Democratic mantle in late July, one of her first moves was to try and paint the GOP — and particular, former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance — as “weird.”

In fact, the very reason why Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz entered the veepstakes was, in part, because he had been the first person to use the “weird” argument. For the first few weeks, this seemed to work — until Vance and Walz were on the same stage and everyone pretty much sussed out which one looked odder. (Spoiler alert: Not the one with more hair.)

Another problem with the maintenance of the “weird” argument is that people haven’t yet forgotten about Harris’ only immediate superior, a man with a thing for sniffing the hair of women and children. Unfortunately for the Democrats, Halloween is right before next Tuesday’s election — and plenty of kids in costumes would be around the White House.

Which, apparently, gave the 46th occupant of the White House the opportunity to bite into a kid dressed like a chicken. Because, why not?

The viral moment happened at a trick-or-treat event Wednesday night at the White House, according to the New York Post. As the theme from “Jaws” played in the background, the president pretended to chomp into the baby’s leg.

While the biting may have been feigned, the discomfort was very real:

Biden just bit a baby at the White House pic.twitter.com/i66Lai3lhu — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 30, 2024

Nor, in fact, was this the only baby he did this to:

Can someone put Joe back in the basement and stop him from trying to eat the babies! pic.twitter.com/WQ5EkAra5w — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) October 31, 2024

Absolutely normal.

The display prompted plenty of snarky comments on social media.

Apparently Joe Biden is biting babies at The White House this evening pic.twitter.com/X5NdnFH360 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 30, 2024

“‘Joe Biden bites a baby.’ And 2024 is complete…” wrote Steve Krakauer of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“Joe Biden bites a baby” And 2024 is complete… https://t.co/hsj3mBwcg4 — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 30, 2024

“President Trump is mingling with garbage men at his rally in Wisconsin,” said conservative commentator Nick Sortor.

“Meanwhile, Joe Biden is literally BITING BABIES at the White House Halloween Party. WTF IS THIS TIMELINE?”

President Trump is mingling with garbage men at his rally in Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is literally BITING BABIES at the White House Halloween Party. WTF IS THIS TIMELINE? pic.twitter.com/wYIzsDjxDt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 31, 2024

Later, with video of the second baby being bitten emerging, Sortor asked, “Who is letting this happen and why?!”

🚨 Joe Biden has bitten yet ANOTHER BABY’S FOOT tonight Who is letting this happen and why??! https://t.co/hBs18F7pBB pic.twitter.com/SgzWFZhqJa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 31, 2024

But that’s the thing: There’s apparently no older adult supervision going on at the White House, and it shows.

Mind you, it’s not just Joe Biden biting babies, although that is indeed troubling for the Harris campaign as the election enters its homestretch. Instead, the more haunting thing may be Biden’s reckless mouth, out of which has come uncomfortable truths over the past month.

Unconvinced that saying “we gotta lock [Trump] up” did enough harm to Harris’ side, Biden used a Tuesday night to call Trump’s supporters “garbage,” only to — in a familiar move — have the White House transcript-takers try and save Biden from himself.

And now he’s back onto the uncomfortable moments with the kids.

One might be forgiven for thinking he actually wants Kamala to lose.

