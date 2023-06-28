Letts: More Americans Are Going Conservative - And Biden Thinks That Makes Them a Threat

Recently, a Gallup poll revealed that the number of Americans who identify as conservative has risen dramatically.

Based on the survey, 38 percent of Americans consider themselves conservative on social issues — the highest that number has been since 2012. For that matter, economic conservatism also rose, with 44 percent of Americans taking that route.

By comparison, the percentage of individuals who identify as liberal on social issues has dropped, going from 34 percent in recent years all the way down to 29 percent.

So what’s the reason for this?

That’s easy — hot-button issues that have been discussed extensively across news channels and social networks. We’re talking transgenderism, abortion, crime and drug use, among others. And they continue to be discussed regularly, consistently making headlines and giving us more to debate.

Part of this, of course, comes with changes in the political landscape. President Joe Biden and his administration have caused enough problems, and former President Donald Trump and others have ended up in the crosshairs. It’s more than enough reason for some Americans to shift their viewpoints.

That said, I can’t help but wonder if Biden and his administration are concerned with these numbers. Not only have they straight-up called out “MAGA” Americans on several occasions, but now it appears that federal bureaus are getting involved.

First case in point: The Department of Homeland Security has reportedly begun targeting conservatives and Republicans as part of the Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Grant Program.

You read that correctly. A federal department — which is supposed to be looking out for all people equally — is now treating us differently based on our political opinions.

Not to mention the fact that this administration has given the go-ahead for the DHS to establish a new center and an intelligence division that will take a closer look at domestic terrorism and violent “white supremacy.”

The concerning factor, mind you, is that they’ll automatically categorize conservatives. Based on opinion. Even hard-working Americans like you or me who simply want to make sure we get food on the table and take care of our family and friends.

It’s absolutely ridiculous. Ol’ Joe simply can’t stand the fact that such an army has risen against him based on his administration’s choices, so he’s calling upon his agencies to do something about it and start labeling people. It’s not justice — not in the least.

Someone’s ideological perspective does not make him a criminal. After all, we’re in the land of the free and fully entitled to our opinion. And Biden is concerned because, hey, wait, that opinion’s against him!

Honestly, I can see these numbers growing in the years ahead. Americans are getting tired of certain things being shoved in their faces and have taken views that they believe will fit them and their families better. And the fact that Biden and his administration see these folks as a threat shows just how imbalanced “justice” is today.

Believe what you believe, and don’t let anyone tell you different.

