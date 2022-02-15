They say if you repeat a lie often enough, people believe it.

Democrats are the party of peace, we are told. Never mind that President Lyndon Johnson got us into the Vietnam “conflict.” President Barack Obama’s drone wars in Pakistan, Somalia, Yemen and Syria were largely ignored, as was his involvement in the Libyan civil war, and he even received the Nobel Peace Prize.

Meanwhile, Republicans — particularly former President Donald Trump — are routinely called warmongers. But Trump got us into zero new wars, and he greatly pulled back in Afghanistan before running out of time during his single term to finish the job. He left that to President Joe Biden. Ouch.

Today, we are on the edge of our seats waiting to see what Biden will do about Ukraine.

My question is: Why do anything? The U.S. has no vital interests there. Ukraine is not a member of NATO. So there is only one possible compelling reason for Biden to pull the Russian bear’s tail, putting the U.S. at risk of everything from cyberattacks to a full-scale World War III.

The reason is ratings.

Historically, being a wartime president is synonymous with having high public approval numbers. President George W. Bush was not doing that well until 9/11, when he shot up to a 90 percent approval rating.

But are high poll numbers worth the risk? No.

We live in a different world today than in September 2001. Global news is virtually instant. There are no longer two sides to a story. There are millions.

So wouldn’t it be a tragedy of Shakesperean — no, make that Orwellian — proportions to see Biden’s popularity junket fail? He’d not only fail to boost his poll numbers, but his failure could be to the tune of millions of lost lives.

Lest we forget, tensions over Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria’s assassination quickly escalated into World War I. World War II began when Germany invaded Poland.

Does this sound familiar?

My public message to Joe Biden is this: Whatever you’re thinking, don’t do it!

Otherwise, the worst of what we saw during the coronavirus pandemic would look like a stroll through the park compared to the utter devastation brought about by the most advanced technological weaponry ever unleashed on our planet — far more than enough to destroy the world 100 times over.

Yes, Russia has had 100-megaton bombs since 1961, but they might not even be used. That’s 60-year-old technology. How about particle weapons fired from satellites in space? Or seismic weapons?

What about a few million swarming drones the size of mosquitos that use artificial intelligence to make their own battlefield decisions? What would happen if something went amok with those mindless mini devils?

Or what if biological agents were unleashed that might initially kill “only” 100 million people but soon mutate into strains that could send a few billion more human beings to premature deaths that no mask or quarantine could stop? Do we want any of that?

No, Mr. Biden, we don’t want World War III. We don’t need World War III. So please don’t start World War III.

