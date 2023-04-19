Letts: After Leak of FBI Memo Targeting Catholics, Christopher Wray Needs to Go

I think we’ve seen just about enough from the FBI to take action.

Over the past few months, we’ve heard from several whistleblowers (mainly former employees) who have had enough of Director Christopher Wray’s controversial decisions. This, on top of what we’ve seen at Mar-a-Lago and surrounding investigations of Hunter Biden, has just led to an amazing amount of imbalance.

And apparently, the House Judiciary Committee has seen enough, too.

Rep. Jim Jordan recently filed a subpoena for Wray, noting an internal memo that leaked earlier this year suggesting that the bureau was going to spy on Roman Catholic parishes in hopes of sniffing out “violent extremists.”

And despite Wray’s previous assertions that the memo wouldn’t be followed, the actions of an undercover agent suggest the FBI was ready to act on it regardless.

“Based on the limited information produced by the FBI to the Committee, we now know that the FBI relied on at least one undercover agent to produce its analysis, and that the FBI proposed that its agents engage in outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among the clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith,” Jordan said in the letter to Wray that accompanied the subpoena.

Here’s a statement from the FBI issued shortly after the memo came out: “The FBI is committed to sound analytic tradecraft and to investigating and preventing acts of violence and other crimes while upholding the constitutional rights of all Americans and will never conduct investigative activities or open an investigation based solely on First Amendment protected activity.”

Except that you weren’t upholding those constitutional rights and you were conducting those investigative activities.

This has just pushed me to the boiling point. We’ve already heard how the FBI is going after upstanding citizens merely because of their online opinions or religious beliefs. Wray has a lot to answer for.

Should Wray be removed from office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (15 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

So what now? We’ve basically caught the FBI in a number of bald-faced lies. Obviously, the first step is to get rid of Wray, because his inability to lead his agents in the proper direction is hard to miss. But what’s next?

Vivek Ramaswamy may have some ideas. The Republican presidential candidate recently noted how “toxic” the bureau has become. And when an agency gets to that level, it may be beyond the point of saving.

“When a federal bureaucracy becomes this toxic, there’s only one answer left. You shut it down,” Ramaswamy said in a recent Fox News interview. “Top-down ‘reform’ becomes impossible.” He also said “career politicians are too meek” and that “this will take an outsider to get the job done.”

He has a solid point here. While the FBI has good agents in its ranks, they can do next to nothing because of the sheer corruption drummed up by Wray and his higher-ups. It’s like wanting to make changes for the better, only to be hit by a bureaucratic wall.

We’ve already faced enough of an uphill struggle over the past few years, with thousands of police officers resigning due to the fallout from the “defund the police” movement and the complete lack of funding for proper gear and mental health treatment. But now we’ve got our government bureaus acting on their own agendas, without any care for the American people.

The bottom line here is that these citizens — and the officers who serve them — deserve justice. And if that means raking Wray and his fellow corrupt agents over the coals to get some answers, so be it.

It’s time to get the justice we need to bring this country back from the brink.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.