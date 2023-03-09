Letts: Look What Happened When Recall of Woke LA District Attorney Failed

In the world of woke politics and justice, “misgendering” is a worse crime than child molestation and murder. It shouldn’t be surprising that the most recent example of this can be found in California.

It was recently reported that Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon had suspended lead prosecutor Shea Sanna.

So what sort of malfeasance did this prosecutor do that led to his suspension?

“I was suspended for speaking out against the Gascón Administration,” Sanna wrote on Twitter. “Misgendering Tubbs while informing them that they were being played is just their excuse for the suspension.”

James Tubbs is a 26-year-old convicted child molester who goes by the name of Hannah. He is currently accused of beating a man to death with a rock.

Sanna said Tubbs has attempted to use his transgender identity to game the system. This did not set well with Gascon.

Gasco’s soft-on-crime approach has become so bad that even residents of liberal Los Angeles tried to recall him. The effort failed and Gascon doesn’t seem to have learned from the experience.

Tubbs began identifying as a woman in 2014 when he was arrested for assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a restaurant bathroom. Transcripts of phone calls to family members show he was using his transgender identity to create sympathy for himself in court.

“I’ve also heard that my attacker goes by she/them pronouns now,” Tubbs’ now-adult victim told Fox News. “It [is] also unfair to try him as a woman as well, seeing how he clearly didn’t act like one on Jan. 1 of 2014.”

Sanna raised concerns about the abuse of the system.

“The reason why I [was] suspended is because I called out Tubbs to the administration and said I have recordings of him making up the name, gaming the system, joking about it and the date that it was made up,” Sanna told Fox.

“I had reports where he’s referring to himself as a ‘grown ass man.’ It wasn’t like I was going around being transphobic or malicious — I brought it to their attention that they have a convicted child rapist trying to get himself into a juvenile facility as a woman, and he rapes little girls. … Does anybody see a problem with that?”

Apparently not Gascon’s office.

How is this justice? A child sex offender plays the system to get the best outcome for himself, and when the ruse is revealed, it’s not the offender who is punished but the person who exposed the lie.

Gascon’s office appears not to worry so much about enforcing the law because it exposes a weakness in the transgender argument, which is not politically correct. So they would rather ignore the truth and endanger other children in juvenile detention with Tubbs.

If prosecutors won’t enforce the law and prosecute criminals, then they need to be removed from office. It’s too bad Sanna’s effort in California failed because you can be sure that innocent victims will pay the price.

