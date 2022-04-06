Levin Calls for Special Counsel to Investigate 'Corrupt' Biden Family, Says AG Garland Cannot Be Trusted

Fox News host Mark Levin believes enough information has surfaced about the “corrupt” Biden family business dealings to warrant the immediate appointment of a special counsel.

On an episode of his program “Life, Liberty & Levin” that aired Sunday night, Levin pointed to reporting from The Washington Post and The New York Times to show that even establishment media outlets, which cast doubt on or ignored the information contained on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop in the weeks before the 2020 election, now have conceded the story is true.

“The fact of the matter is many people voted without information that the Biden family was being paid by the communist Chinese government and by their military,” said Levin, who served as chief of staff to Reagan administration Attorney General Edwin Meese.

The Post, in a story published last week, detailed that an investigation by the Justice Department found documents showing a financial arrangement between CEFC China Energy, Hunter Biden and his uncle, the president’s brother James Biden.

“CEFC, a massive oil and gas company founded in 2002, had financing from government development banks and ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, according to people who studied the firm,” the Post reported.

The company first connected with Hunter Biden while his father Joe Biden was vice president during the Obama administration.

“An intermediary from CEFC initially reached out to Hunter Biden in December 2015 to set up a meeting between the then-vice president’s son and Ye Jianming, the founder and chairman of the Chinese firm, according to verified emails from a purported copy of the laptop hard drive,” according to the Post.

“Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden,” the outlet added.

The paper went on to note that Hunter Biden agreed to represent Patrick Ho, a CEFC official who was under investigation by the DOJ for a multimillion-dollar scheme to bribe leaders in Chad and Uganda.

A “bigger consulting deal between Hunter Biden and CEFC occurred rapidly in early August 2017,” following this communication.

“The contract, signed on Aug. 2, 2017, stated that Hunter Biden would get a one-time retainer of $500,000 and would then receive a monthly stipend of $100,000, with his uncle James Biden getting $65,000 a month,” the Post reported.

The first wire payment to them was for $5 million on Aug. 8, 2017. Hunter Biden later signed a two-page attorney engagement letter to represent Ho with a $1 million retainer.

“On Nov. 18, a few weeks after Hunter Biden signed the agreement to represent Ho, his client was arrested by two FBI agents at JFK Airport. He was read his Miranda rights at 2 p.m.; nine minutes later, he called James Biden, according to police records,” the Post reported.

James Biden told the Times in 2018 that he assumed Ho was looking for Hunter and passed along his contact information.

Hunter Biden netted about $10 million from CEFC, by Levin’s count.

The conservative commentator also highlighted reporting by the New York Post’s Miranda Devine, author of the book “Laptop from Hell,” tying Joe Biden directly to his son’s business dealings.

In a November story for the Post, Devine described a meeting that businessman Tony Bobulinski had with Joe, James and Hunter Biden in May 2017.

“It was a crucial meeting, because for the first time, an outsider would see the extent to which Joe was involved in Hunter and [James’] international business. Joe was the final decision-maker. Nothing important was done without his agreement,” she reported.

Bobulinski later met with James Biden individually and “marveled at the political risk to Joe’s career if his family’s flagrant influence peddling during his vice presidency came to light,” according to the Post.

“How are you guys getting away with this?” he asked. “Aren’t you concerned that you’re going to put your brother’s [2020] presidential campaign at risk? You know, the Chinese, the stuff that you guys have been doing already in 2015 and 2016, around the world?”James chuckled and replied, “Plausible deniability.”

Bobulinski told the Post in a piece published on Oct. 22, 2020, before the election, “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. … I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business. They said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

In May 2017, less than two weeks after meeting Joe Biden, Bobulinski incorporated SinoHawk Holdings LLC, which would be 50 percent owned by Oneida Holdings LLC, a Delaware firm also set up by Bobulinski.

Oneida would be split, according to an email sent by James Gilliar, another partner in the venture, “20 [percent] H [Hunter], 20 RW [Rob Walker], 20 JG [Gilliar], 20 TB [Bobulinski], 10 Jim [James Biden], 10 held by H for the big guy.”

Bobulinski said before the 2020 election that “the big guy” was definitely Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski: “I 1000% sit here and know that ‘the big guy’ is referencing Joe Biden”

Levin concluded, based on these facts, that “we need a federal special counsel. We cannot leave it to [Attorney General] Merrick Garland and the political appointees at the Department of Justice. This is why we have special counsels.”

“Biden told a flat-out lie, as he often does, that he knew nothing of his son’s business practices. We have witnesses. We have contemporary information, documents, a laptop,” he added.

Levin argued there is more than enough evidence to trigger an investigation of a sitting president. He further contended that Congress should be investigating the matter, too.

“We need a Biden crime family committee, and we need one right now,” Levin said. “We need to know what the hell’s going on.

“Communist China is our biggest enemy, and they’re staring us down, and it is my contention we have a man in the Oval Office who is by all evidence corrupt, bought off.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

