Levin: Dem Prosecutors' Abusive Targeting of Trump Will Not Stop Until GOP Prosecutors Do Same to Bidens

Fox News host Mark Levin argued Wednesday that Republican prosecutors are going to have to play hardball with Democratic leaders in light of Democratic prosecutors targeting former President Donald Trump.

“What are Republicans going to do about these Democrat hacks in these prosecutors’ offices, who abuse their power to target President Trump, his family, and other Republicans?” Levin tweeted.

“Unfortunately, but importantly, not until Republican prosecutors target prominent Democrats will this stop. The Bidens and Pelosis are ripe for the picking,” he added.

Levin included a news story about New York state Attorney General Letitia James announcing a civil lawsuit against Trump and his children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka on Wednesday.

When James ran for office in 2018, she promised she would go after Trump.

“I am running for attorney general because I will never be afraid to challenge this illegitimate president,” James said in a campaign video.

She further argued, apparently based on the then-ongoing Mueller investigation, that Trump “should be charged with obstructing justice. I believe that the president of these United States can be indicted for criminal offenses, and we will join with law enforcement and other attorneys general across this nation in removing this president from office.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team released a report in the spring of 2019 concluding that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia during the 2016 presidential race and found insufficient evidence that Trump obstructed justice.

James also said in her campaign video if elected, her office would “continue to follow the money because we believe that [Trump] has engaged in a pattern and practice of money laundering, laundering the money from foreign governments here in New York state and particularly related to his real estate holdings.”

“It’s important that everyone understand that the days of Donald Trump are coming to an end,” she pledged.

In her 2018 victory speech, James said, “As the next attorney general of his home state, I will be shining a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings, and every dealing, demanding truthfulness at every turn.”

On Wednesday, James announced that after three years of investigating Trump, her office chose to file a civil suit, which requires the lesser standard of a preponderance of the evidence to prove, rather than the criminal standard of beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization repeatedly and persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available to the company, to pay lower taxes, to satisfy continuing loan agreements and to induce insurance companies to provide insurance coverage for higher limits and at lower premiums,” James said.



Trump denied wrongdoing in a post on Truth Social and during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, which aired Wednesday night.

“Another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order A.G. candidate, highly respected Michael Henry,” Trump wrote.

A Trafalgar Group poll released last week shows Henry, a Republican, with a slight lead over James

“I never thought this case would be brought – until I saw her really bad poll numbers,” Trump continued. “She is a fraud who campaigned on a ‘get Trump’ platform, despite the fact that the city is one of the crime and murder disasters of the world under her watch!”

Trump told Hannity that he built a “great company” with properties that are highly valued and “among the finest places anywhere in the world.”



“I actually thought that they would never bring a case, and she brought it,” he added. “And the reason I thought [was] because she didn’t have a case. I was of the impression she wanted to settle, but I had a problem because how do you pay something, even if it’s a small amount of money, if you’re not guilty?”

“This was just a continuation of a witch hunt that began when I came down the escalator at Trump Tower.”

